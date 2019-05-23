DomainTools Integrates with Anomali to Address Growing Demand for Advanced Threat Detection, Investigation and Incident Response

SEATTLE, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DomainTools announced the release of the DomainTools Iris App for Anomali Threatstream. This integration provides Anomali users with pivot-based context enrichment for domain names, IP addresses, hostnames and SSL hashes in the Threatstream "Explore" feature.

The global risk of cybercrime continues to grow in seriousness and complexity for businesses of all sizes. Today, 40 percent of security teams spend 51-100 staff hours per day triaging and investigating alerts, while 19 percent spend more than 100 hours, according to a recent report from the Ponemon Institute and DomainTools. Security practitioners are inundated with threat alerts, but often lack the resources to adequately investigate them. As the cybersecurity industry becomes increasingly aware of the importance of proactively hunting threats, there is a critical need for effective and sophisticated tools that streamline the process of identifying, monitoring and mitigating potential threats, and improve the speed and accuracy of threat response.

"Threat intelligence has become a top priority for the majority of organizations, as highlighted by a recent Cybersecurity Insiders survey, which revealed 64 percent of respondents see it as a critical component to the effectiveness of their threat hunting tools," said Corin Imai, senior security advisor at DomainTools. "With organizations searching for more robust tools to detect threats earlier and reduce as much risk as possible, this integration was an obvious solution to address the most pressing needs of our customers and Anomali's user base. Together, the products demonstrate a mutual commitment to providing security teams with comprehensive and sophisticated investigative capabilities."

The DomainTools Iris App for Anomali enhances threat intelligence and investigations through pivot enrichment, context enrichment for domains, IPs, Emails and SSL Certificate Hashes. Through this DomainTools powered API, businesses are able to have a deeper analysis of potential risk resulting in a more safeguarded organization.

"We want to make it easy and simple for organizations to have access to threat intelligence that can be used to detect, prioritize and mitigate threats. Partners who integrate their solutions into Anomali via our SDK are contributing to an ecosystem that delivers on this promise," said Dan Barahona, CMO, Anomali. "The pivoting features in DomainTools Iris are designed to help streamline investigations. By adding them to the Anomali Threat Platform, we're helping cybersecurity professionals to get more out of their research and to improve defenses against future threats."

About DomainTools

DomainTools helps security analysts turn threat data into threat intelligence. We take indicators from your network, including domains and IPs, and connect them with nearly every active domain on the Internet. Those connections inform risk assessments, help profile attackers, guide online fraud investigations, and map cyber activity to attacker infrastructure. Fortune 1000 companies, global government agencies, and leading security solution vendors use the DomainTools platform as a critical ingredient in their threat investigation and mitigation work. Learn more about how to connect the dots on malicious activity at http://www.domaintools.com or follow us on Twitter: @domaintools .

About Anomali

Anomali® detects adversaries and tells you who they are. Organizations rely on the Anomali Threat Platform to detect threats, understand adversaries, and respond effectively. Anomali arms security teams with machine learning optimized threat intelligence and identifies hidden threats targeting their environments. The platform enables organizations to collaborate and share threat information among trusted communities and is the most widely adopted platform for ISACs and leading enterprises worldwide. For more information, visit us at www.anomali.com .

