DomainTools Selected for ODNI Sentinel Horizon Program

SEATTLE, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DomainTools , the global leader in domain and DNS-based cyber threat intelligence, today announced its award as a foundational technology partner of the newly established Sentinel Horizon program from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) in support of external threat hunting, research into malicious actors, and combatting state-sponsored adversaries.

The recently established Sentinel Horizon program will integrate data collection and sharing across the U.S. Intelligence Community (IC) through commercial cyber intelligence to better engage with the IC's initiative of reporting attack trends, tracking cyber actors, and informing key policy questions. DomainTools is uniquely positioned to support the IC through the Sentinel Horizon program throughout the duration of the contract.

"DomainTools is committed to supporting the Intelligence Community to detect threats earlier in their lifecycle and provide the insights necessary to understand what threats are critical and how to stop them," said Tim Chen, chief executive officer, DomainTools. "Our data will provide critical context to adversary infrastructure in support of ODNI's mission to effectively integrate foreign, military and domestic intelligence in defense of the United States, its allies, and interests abroad."

DomainTools supports the IC by improving capabilities for early detection, response, and remediation of cybersecurity incidents on their networks, in combination with advanced technologies and leading cyber security practices. DomainTools enables security teams to identify and block connections to newly-created domains, build context around adversary-controlled infrastructure, identify clusters of malicious activity-based infrastructure patterns, and monitor emerging attack campaigns.

With proven expertise and trust by government agencies and enterprises, DomainTools provides adversary infrastructure intelligence, critical for defending against future attacks and for seeking justice against threat actors who have attempted or committed attacks.

