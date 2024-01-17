DomainWheel Reveals .ai Windfall for Caribbean Island, 20,000 New Domains Registered Each Month

The total number of registered .ai domains increased by 146% over 18 months from July 2022 to December 2023.

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The .ai extension has seen a surge in registrations, reflecting the growing prominence of artificial intelligence on the global stage. The number of .ai domains has reached 353,928, up from under 100,000 in 2020, reports DomainWheel.com.

"We're at over 20,000 names a month in a normal month now.", says Vincent Cate, who manages the .ai domain for Anguilla. "A normal day is over 700 names."

The .ai top-level domain extension was assigned to the British Overseas Territory of Anguilla long before artificial intelligence became widely known. Now it's bringing Anguilla citizens $140 for every new domain registered.

In 2023, this amounted to $28.4 million, or $1,784 for each of Anguilla's 15,919 citizens, three times the projected figure. The revenue generated by .ai domains in December was $3 million.

Anguilla's GDP predicted economic growth for 2024 is 6.9%, backed by tourism and the surging demand for .ai domains. The government of Anguilla recently stopped imposing residential property taxes on its citizens.

The rise in .ai domain registrations started on November 30th, 2022, with the release of ChatGPT. Now, startups and tech companies are buying .ai-related domain names for their projects. The record-breaker remains the you.ai domain bought for 700,000 USD in October 2023.

