DOmedia Signs Kinetic as its New Agency Client

Karin Baatsch-Deboulet, EVP, Operations Kinetic North America said: "We are excited to partner with DOmedia to further our automation efforts. Through the use of DOMedia's platform, we expect to realize planning process efficiencies that will enable our teams to focus even more of their time on delivering the most strategic, innovative out of home ideas and solutions for clients."

"Our goal has always been to provide the industry with standards and tools that drive efficiency and growth," said Ken Sahlin, CEO of DOmedia. "We are truly honored that an agency as talented and influential as Kinetic shares that vision."

Between its enterprise platforms and BillboardsIn.com, its marketplace for direct advertisers, DOmedia's customers represent over 20% of total U.S. OOH media spend.

DOmedia's agency platform includes a database of over one million U.S. OOH media assets, the largest in the U.S., as well as industry-standard Geopath ratings data and integrated mapping, planning, and buying tools. Because the platform manages campaign data from market-level research through execution and analysis, DOmedia can automate highly sophisticated and labor-intensive tasks.

DOmedia announced their plans at the OOH industry's largest annual conference, managed by the Outdoor Advertising Association of America and Geopath, the leading provider of OOH ratings data. Technology was a major focus of the conference, which included topics on machine learning and the evolving role of OOH advertising in smart cities.

About DOmedia

DOmedia operates the leading technology platforms for buying and selling OOH media. Agencies, vendors and brands turn to DOmedia to harness the power of the OOH media Renaissance. For more information about DOmedia, visit DOmedia.com or contact Ian Bowman-Henderson, Director of Marketing, at (513) 508-4237.

About Kinetic

Kinetic, the world's largest and most innovative Out-of-Home (OOH) planning agency brings forward the future of OOH communication for brands. Kinetic uses intelligence, technology and creativity for brands to communicate with valuable audiences on the move. Kinetic persistently pioneers new ways to make OOH interactive, social, and measureable.

A global agency network within WPP's tenthavenue, Kinetic has offices in 34 countries and an operating network of affiliates worldwide serving hundreds of agencies and brands. For more information, please visit our website or follow us @KineticUSA.

