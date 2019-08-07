Domenic Scalamogna, M.D., Joins OrthoAtlanta Orthopedics and Sports Medicine

ATLANTA, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OrthoAtlanta is pleased to welcome orthopedic surgeon Domenic Scalamogna, M.D. to its orthopedic and sports medicine practice in Fayetteville, Newnan and Peachtree City, Georgia. Dr. Scalamogna's practice encompasses a wide variety of orthopedic conditions to include general orthopedics, sports medicine, fracture care and joint arthroplasty of the hip, knee and shoulder. Specific arthroplasty interests include custom total knee replacement, as well as anterior total hip arthroplasty, also known as front hip replacement.

OrthoAtlanta orthopedic surgeon Domenic Scalamogna, M.D. specializes in total joint replacement, including direct anterior approach total hip replacement, and serves patients in the greater Fayetteville, Newnan and Peachtree City area in Georgia.

As described by Dr. Scalamogna, "Joint replacement of the hip through the direct anterior approach offers patients several advantages as compared to other traditional surgical approaches. Apart from a more cosmetic skin incision, total hip replacement through the front of the joint preserves important hip muscles essential for ambulation while also eliminating post-operative restrictions, resulting in a more expeditious post-operative recovery."

A Pittsburgh native, Dr. Scalamogna received his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Pittsburgh and a Bachelor of Science degree, graduating magna cum laude from Duquesne University. Following his general surgery internship at the National Naval Medical Center in 2002, Dr. Scalamogna completed a course in Aviation Medicine in Pensacola, Florida and served a three-year tour as a Naval Flight Surgeon for Carrier Air Wing ONE. He participated in Operation Enduring Freedom/Operation Iraqi Freedom during a six-month deployment aboard the USS Enterprise (CNV-65). Following his tour as a Naval Flight Surgeon, Dr. Scalamogna entered his orthopedic residency in 2005 at the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. While at Bethesda, he had the great honor of assisting in the treatment of our wounded soldiers, sailors and marines, a unique training immersion into the evaluation and treatment of complex extremity war wounds. After 12 years of active duty service, he completed his final tour in the United States Navy as a staff orthopedic surgeon at the Naval Hospital in Naples, Italy.

Actively serving the military population, Dr. Scalamogna volunteers for the Wounded Warrior Project, as well as caring for pilots and members of the aviation industry with orthopedic conditions. Dr. Scalamogna is fluent in Italian and welcomes Italian-speaking patients.

"With a medical career that spans both civilian and military populations, Dr. Scalamogna brings extensive expertise in joint replacement and repair," said Dr. Michael J. Behr, OrthoAtlanta Medical Director. "Direct anterior approach total hip arthroplasty is a total hip replacement procedure that has become very popular and is considered a less invasive alternative to the traditional approaches to hip replacement."

Dr. Scalamogna's practice includes Fayette, Clayton, Fulton, Coweta, Spalding, Carroll, Heard, Troup and Meriwether counties. Appointments can be scheduled with Dr. Domenic Scalamogna at OrthoAtlanta locations in Fayetteville, 770-460-1900, Newnan, 770-460-4747, and Peachtree City, 770-460-0094, or go to www.orthoatlanta.com for more information.

About OrthoAtlanta

OrthoAtlanta is one of the largest physician-owned orthopedic and sports medicine practices in the greater Atlanta, Georgia area, providing an integrated approach to delivering musculoskeletal care. With 39 physicians serving in 14 offices, the practice provides the highest level of patient care for injury or deformity of muscles, joints, bones and spine. OrthoAtlanta offers convenient accessibility to a full range of musculoskeletal surgeons, specialists and patient services including on-site physical therapy, pain management care, seven MRI imaging centers and workers' compensation coordination. OrthoAtlanta Surgery Centers in Austell and Fayetteville provide cost-effective, same-day surgical procedures in an accredited outpatient center. Comprehensive operative and non-operative musculoskeletal care and expertise includes sports medicine, arthroscopic surgery, hip replacement, knee replacement, neck and spine surgery, elbow and shoulder surgery, hand and wrist surgery, foot and ankle surgery, physical medicine and rehabilitation, arthritis treatment, general orthopedics, work-related injuries and acute orthopedic urgent care. A generous community partner, OrthoAtlanta is the official orthopedic and sports medicine provider to the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, BB&T Atlanta Open tennis tournament, Atlanta Gladiators hockey team, Clayton State University Athletics and many local high schools in the greater Atlanta area. For more information, visit www.OrthoAtlanta.com, or contact Pat Prosser, OrthoAtlanta Public Relations Manager, 678-996-7254.

Related Images

orthoatlanta-orthopedic-surgeon.jpg

OrthoAtlanta orthopedic surgeon, Domenic Scalamogna, M.D.

OrthoAtlanta orthopedic surgeon Domenic Scalamogna, M.D. specializes in total joint replacement, including direct anterior approach total hip replacement, and serves patients in the greater Fayetteville, Newnan and Peachtree City area in Georgia.

orthoatlanta-orthopedic-and-sports.jpg

OrthoAtlanta Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Specialists

OrthoAtlanta is one of the largest physician-owned orthopedic and sports medicine practices in the greater Atlanta, Georgia, area providing an integrated approach to delivering musculoskeletal care with 39 physicians serving in 14 offices, and providing the highest level of patient care for injury or deformity of muscles, joints, bones and spine

Related Links

OrthoAtlanta Facebook

OrthoAtlanta Twitter

SOURCE OrthoAtlanta