BOCA RATON, Fla., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Domenico Calcaterra, MD, PhD, FACS, FACC, FACCP, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his outstanding achievements as a Cardiothoracic Surgeon.

With 30 years of experience in the Medical field, Domenico Calcaterra, MD, Ph.D., FACS, FACC, FACCP, is a respected Cardiothoracic Surgeon and a Founder of the Miami Italian Scientific Society.

Domenico Calcaterra MD PhD MBA

He earned his medical degree and graduated Magna Cum Laude from the School of Medicine at Sapienza University in Rome, Italy. He then completed a General Surgery residency at the same school in 1997, where he worked on research projects to study how dialysis impacted surgical patients. The doctor completed his Ph.D. thesis in 2000 and subsequently completed a general surgical residency at Saint Raphael Campus-Yale New Haven Hospital. Dr. Calcaterra then attended the University of Miami. There, he completed a Fellowship in Cardiothoracic Surgery, followed by a Fellowship in Aortic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine - Texas Heart Institute. Today, he is board-certified in General and Cardiothoracic Surgery.

In his daily work, Dr. Calcaterra is a specialist in aortic repair, cardiac valve pathologies, and coronary bypass surgery. Alongside cardiac surgery, he oversees surgical patients and ICU patients. Dr. Calcaterra has trained dozens of medical students, residents, and fellows during his tenures at the University of Iowa, Indiana University, University of Minnesota, and Florida Atlantic University and as an active member of the Board of Physicians at the American Health Council.

In previous jobs, Dr. Calcaterra was the Director of the Aortic Surgery Program and an Assistant Professor at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine from 2008-2012. Here he developed the Aortic Program with Complex Aortic Surgery and Endovascular Procedures. Dr. Calcaterra taught at the Indiana University School of Medicine as an Assistant Professor from 2012 to 2014 and became the Chief of Cardiac Surgery at Hennepin Medical Center in Minneapolis, MN, from 2015-2017. At Hennepin, he initiated and developed the Veno-Venous and Veno-Arterial ECMO (ExtraCorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) Program, obtaining an 80 to 90% survival rate. During this time, he was also part of the Minneapolis Heart Institute – Abbott Northwestern Hospital staff starting in 2015, where he worked for four years. He was also appointed as Associate Professor of Surgery at the University of Minnesota Medical School from 2016 to 2019. He is currently affiliated as an Associate Professor of Surgery at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, FL.

Dr. Calcaterra had numerous publications throughout his career. He has presented his research and clinical work at the most prestigious professional venues worldwide. His recent articles include "A New Technique for Perfusion of the Heart During Aortic Valvular Surgery on a Beating Heart," "Exposure of Difficult Left Hilum in Bilateral Sequential Lung Transplantation," and "Venous Gaseous Embolization During Endoscopic Vein Harvesting for Coronary Artery Revascularization: A Life-Threatening Event."

He remains affiliated with numerous professional groups. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology, a Fellow of the American

College of Chest Physicians, the Society of Thoracic Surgeons, European Association for Thoracic Surgeons. Dr. Calcaterra is also the Founder and Board Member of the Miami Italian Scientific Society, where he also mentors students.

Dr. Calcaterra was honored for his work in the Medical field with the Top Doctor Award in 2020 and 2021. He was named Fellow of the Year by the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in 2006 and 2007, awarded Minnesota's Best Doctor Award in 2016 through 2019, the Trauma Award by the American College of Surgeons in 2003, and the Ettore Ruggeri Award by the Italian Society of Surgery in 1993. In addition, Dr. Calcaterra is recognized as a 5-Star rated Surgeon by US News and World Report.

Dr. Calcaterra enjoys playing soccer, running, and skiing in his spare time. He also loves visiting art museums and listening to opera.

For more information, visit www.domenicocalcaterramd.com and https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=calcaterra+d.

