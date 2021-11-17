Domer Laser Explains Laser Therapy for Pain

WUHAN, China, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser therapy is an alternative treatment that has been used in medical fields for over 50 years and can be an effective form of pain relief. Now laser therapy for pain is available to the public.

What Is Laser Therapy?

660mW Handheld laser for home use Class 4 Laser for practitioners

Laser Therapy uses a special wavelength of cold laser therapy to help with pain relief and healing. It is used in many medical fields, including physiotherapy, dentistry, neurology and dermatology. The FDA has approved specific lasers for use as medical treatments, and they can come in different wavelengths of laser, depending on the particular treatment.

How Does Laser Therapy For Pain Work?

Lasers irradiate the focal area that can stimulate chemical reactions in cells. The wavelengths of 650nm, 808nm or 980nm laser penetrate the skin and absorb into the cells, leading to increased blood flow and metabolism, help with nerve and soft tissue regeneration, anti-inflammation, reduce the pain. Laser therapy is painless, no side effect, just a few contraindication, such as, cancer, thyroid, pregnant women.

Understanding the Cold Laser Therapy Device

Domer Cold laser therapy devices use a special wavelength of laser to help with pain relief and healing for many conditions, including arthritis, tendinitis, or sprained or torn ligaments. For example, Domer Laser 660mW Handheld Laser is the best affordable laser for home use, it works great for joint pain, muscle pain, wound, accident injuries, etc. Medical professionals use high intensity class 4 laser for pain mostly, Domer 980nm 60W Class 4 Laser has the excellent result for musculoskeletal disorder, and neuropathic pain, etc. As 980nm Class 4 Laser can help patients receive more energy to accelerate the soft tissue repair, the practitioners normally just do 5-10 minutes per laser treatment to help their patients, three times per week. Investing in a laser therapy device can provide users with a painless, natural therapy, pain relief product. Domer Laser is the excellent tool for patients, physical therapists, chiropractors, and other health professionals to add to home or practice.

About Domer Laser

Domer Laser is mainly focusing on natural therapy, drug free healthcare solution, we supply the affordable, quality, effective physiotherapy products and professional training courses to help the patients live the better life again. All the products are clinically proven, designed and manufactured under stringent quality control systems.

Contact Us:

Website: https://healthcaremarts.com

WhatsApp: +86-18627715817

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Domer Laser

Related Links

https://healthcaremarts.com

