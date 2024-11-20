Dômes Pharma Announces U.S. Renaming of SentrX Animal Care to Dômes Pharma, Inc. and Acquisition of NeoPolyBac Veterinary Label

PONT-DU-CHÂTEAU, France, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dômes Pharma Group has officially renamed SentrX Animal Care as Dômes Pharma, Inc. in the U.S., strengthening its global brand presence. This rebranding aligns with the company's vision of expanding its global leadership in veterinary ophthalmology and therapeutic specialties.

In addition, Dômes Pharma has acquired the NeoPolyBac ointment Veterinary label from Akorn Pharmaceuticals, a triple antibiotic ophthalmic product with a long history of sales and support in the U.S..

"We are delighted to have the U.S. division aligned with our global brand. Veterinarians are engaging with our products, research and technical support on a global level. This change will ensure a consistent experience no matter where they engage with us." said Anne Moulin, President of Dômes Pharma US. "In addition, the acquisition of NeoPolyBac and the actions we are taking to re-establish manufacturing is a crucial step toward our goal of addressing unmet needs in veterinary ophthalmology.

About Dômes Pharma

Dômes Pharma, an independent family-owned group, a pioneer in animal health, has been developing, manufacturing and marketing solutions for the health and well-being of pets since 1947. Established in Auvergne in central France, the region of volcanoes and its domes from which it takes its name, in 2016 the Group began its international expansion by opening subsidiaries in the UK, Germany, Spain and the USA. In July 2023, the Group acquired the American company Sentrx Animal Care based in Salt Lake City (Utah), which develops and manufactures ophthalmology products, based on an exclusive patented technology that potentiates the action of Hyaluronic acid on the eye of animals. With this acquisition, Dômes Pharma strengthens its world leadership in veterinary ophthalmology while creating a launch pad for its range of therapeutic specialities in North America.

