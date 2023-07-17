Domestic Biomanufacturing Leader Locus Fermentation Solutions Announces 100,000-Square-Foot Expansion

News provided by

Locus Fermentation Solutions

17 Jul, 2023, 09:17 ET

  • US green tech expands fermentation facilities by 100,000 square feet to support a 3x increase in biological production and meet global decarbonization goals
  • New biomanufacturing centers offer total future capacity to produce 2.5 million kilograms of biosurfactants per year
  • Expansion meets demand for increased domestic biomanufacturing, driven by legislation including the Executive Order on Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation

SOLON, Ohio, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS), a leading green tech company that produces biological alternatives to chemicals, has expanded its operational footprint by 100,000 square feet. The expansion includes two state-of-the-art biomanufacturing facilities in Solon, Ohio. They enable Locus FS to increase its biological production capacity by 3x and support global decarbonization efforts across key sectors.

"Through our expanded facilities, Locus FS is strategically positioned to meet the growing demand for sustainable biological innovations and carbon-neutral biomanufacturing," said Andrew (Andy) Lefkowitz, chairman and chief executive officer of Locus FS. "We are dedicated to being leaders in innovations that support our partners in their decarbonization and profitability goals."

The expansion positions Locus FS as a leading US supplier of biologicals that outperform chemicals and decarbonize key global sectors, including agriculture, oil & gas, mining, CPG and industrial applications.

With the expanded production capacity, Locus FS can cater to the needs of its blue-chip distribution partners such as Dow. Both campuses feature low-carbon technologies that reduce environmental impact and provide significant cost and energy savings.

"Locus FS' patented fermentation allows rapid scaling to meet demand within 9 months, versus years," said Scott Weber, vice president of production at Locus FS. "This expansion is just phase one; but our new facilities have the potential capacity to reach 2.5 million kilograms of biosurfactant production annually in the future."

The Biden administration's Executive Order on Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation highlights the need for increased domestic biological production. Locus FS is a key solution to strengthen national biomanufacturing capacity, addressing the need for expanded capabilities.

Locus' biological solutions are backed by 1,400+ patent filings and over $250 million in funding, including recent $117 million in debt financing based on the value of its Intellectual Property, which was used in part to fund the expansion.

To learn more about the expansion and the crucial need for domestic biomanufacturing, read the full press release here.

SOURCE Locus Fermentation Solutions

