Domestic Terrorism Documentary 'GARDEN CITY, KANSAS' Now Available on VOD

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2023 -- Gravitas Ventures announces the digital release of the impactful documentary GARDEN CITY, KANSAS, recounting a foiled plot to bomb immigrants in a small Kansas town, now available on all major VOD and cable/satellite OnDemand platforms.

The film is the second feature directed by Bob Hurst, whose first documentary feature "The Listeners" was released in 2016 by Kino Lorber. Tess Banion produced the film.

GARDEN CITY, KANSAS - Official Trailer
Using interviews, court testimony and animation, "Garden City, Kansas" recounts the conspiracy of the 2016 bomb plot led by militant white supremacists, which threatened a small multicultural town in Kansas
"Garden City, Kansas" - now available on all major VOD and cable/satellite OnDemand platforms
Using interviews, court testimony and animation, the documentary recounts the conspiracy of the 2016 bomb plot led by militant white supremacists, which threatened a small multicultural town in Kansas. The film also tells the riveting story of Dan Day (1968-2022), who risked his life to prevent the attack by partnering with the FBI and infiltrating the terrorists.

Here is the official GARDEN CITY, KANSAS trailer.

The documentary was previously included in the Better Angels Lavine Fellowship, a component of The Library of Congress Lavine/Ken Burns Prize for Film, which provides funding to works in progress telling America's diverse stories. The program connects fellows with expert filmmakers to provide support as they work on their films.

"We are thrilled to be working with Gravitas on the release of our film." Hurst said, "They're the ideal partner to reach audiences with the film's message of tolerance and perseverance."

The distribution deal was negotiated by Zak Kilberg of Social Construct on behalf of the filmmakers and Mackenzie Maguire of Gravitas Ventures.

