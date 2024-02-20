Domestic Violence Expert Unveils Transformative Book on Child Protection

Safe & Together Institute's publishing branch, Legitimus Media launches first book

CANTON, Conn., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- David Mandel, a renowned expert in domestic violence intervention and child welfare, announces the release of his groundbreaking book, Stop Blaming Mothers and Ignoring Fathers: How to Transform the Way We Keep Children Safe from Domestic Violence. This essential read is aimed at both professionals in the field and survivors, offering a new perspective on the systemic issues surrounding the safety and well-being of children in domestic violence situations.

Mandel's book challenges the pervasive myths that undermine effective intervention in domestic violence cases, focusing on the critical errors of blaming mothers while overlooking the role of fathers. Through engaging narrative, case studies, testimonials, and innovative comic art, Mandel delves into the six key myths that distort professional practice and hinder the protection of children.

"Stop Blaming Mothers and Ignoring Fathers not only critiques these myths but also provides practical tools and strategies, such as the Safe & Together Model and the Perpetrator Pattern Mapping Tool, to reshape the way professionals and systems respond to domestic violence," said Mandel. "The book emphasizes the importance of partnering with survivors, addressing perpetrator behavior as a parenting choice, and acknowledging the efforts of protective mothers."

The virtual book launch on February 28, 2024, will offer an opportunity for readers to engage directly with the author and discuss the book's implications for improving outcomes for children and families affected by domestic violence.

David Mandel's insightful work promises to be a catalyst for change, encouraging a shift toward more ethical, efficient, and effective responses to domestic violence, and fostering environments where children can remain safe and together with their protective parent.

For more information about the book and the virtual launch event, please visit Safe & Together Institute's website. Download the media kit here.

Legitimus Media is the publishing arm of the Safe & Together Institute. It is committed to publishing highly quality media in the area of domestic violence and social change. Both Legitimus Media and Safe & Together's publications serve as resources for survivors, advocates and practitioners. The Safe & Together Model™, developed by the Safe & Together Institute, works extensively with child welfare and children's services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Asia Pacific.

SOURCE Safe & Together institute

