Domestic Violence Organization Launches "Love Like That" Campaign to Educate Young People About Healthy Relationships

During Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month this February, love is respect, a project of the National Domestic Violence Hotline will host events and share resources on what healthy relationships look like.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This February, love is respect , the prevention program of the National Domestic Violence Hotline , is launching its annual Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month (TDVAM) campaign to promote healthy and safe relationships among young people. Nationally, 1 in 3 U.S. teens will experience physical, sexual, or emotional abuse from someone they're in a relationship with before becoming adults. And nearly half (43%) of U.S. college women report experiencing violent or abusive dating behaviors.

Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month is led nationally by love is respect and focuses on education, engagement, and empowerment. This year's theme, "Love Like That" was selected by the love is respect national youth council to uplift positive, healthy relationships while celebrating that love looks different for everyone.

"This theme is so empowering to me personally because I can choose love that works for me," said Kate Nechanicky, a love is respect youth council member.

The campaign will kick off with a webinar hosted by love is respect Director, Angela Lee on January 30. The session will emphasize the importance of establishing foundations for positive connections, understanding dating violence—especially in marginalized communities—and providing essential resources for support. It will include tangible ways to identify unhealthy behaviors, resolve conflict, and healthy ways to express love in relationships. The launch will be accompanied by the release of an Action Guide that includes resources on everything from body shaming to revenge porn, issues teens are especially susceptible to.

"We all know that love can be complicated, especially for teenagers," said Angela Lee, director of love is respect. "Their day-to-day reality as a digital-first generation — and the social media and digital monitoring from partners that can come with it — opens them up to a world of risk, questions and concerns. Rather than bog young people down in fear, the theme, 'Love like That' shows them what a healthy relationship looks like and teaches them the skills to engage in one on their own."

Throughout the month, love is respect and its partners will hold calls-to-action on social media to empower teens and young adults to learn and share more about healthy relationships. Individuals can engage with Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month on social media with the hashtag #LoveLikeThat and download and use the 2024 Action Guide .

To learn more and see the full calendar for Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, visit www.loveisrespect.org/getinvolved/tdvam .

love is respect is the national resource to disrupt and prevent unhealthy relationships and intimate partner violence by empowering young people through inclusive and equitable education, support, and resources. A project of the National Domestic Violence Hotline , love is respect offers 24/7 information, support, and advocates to young people who have questions or concerns about their romantic relationships. love is respect is a safe, inclusive space for young people to access help and information in a setting specifically for them. Learn more at loveisrespect.org

