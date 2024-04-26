Dometic Awnings Return to Elkhart, Indiana

Factory Shows Investment in Elkhart County

ELKHART, Ind., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dometic announces the return of awning manufacturing and distribution back to Elkhart, Indiana. Starting in May, awning production will begin out of the Dometic plant on Industrial Parkway in Elkhart. The product facility will increase overall awning production capacity to meet local RV manufacturer demand. Global manufacturer of RV appliances and long-time leader of quality and innovation, Dometic will start to produce the 9100 series of power awnings in Elkhart, with subsequent models added in the coming weeks. Our Mexico facility will continue to service the aftermarket segment, with a continued focus on logistics optimized through our Texas distribution center.

President Segment Land Vehicle Americas at Dometic, Todd Seyfert stated, "Elkhart, Indiana has always been the heart of our RV appliance business. Dometic has always been committed to being a part of the industry, this move is just one of many ways we're showing an increased dedication to our customers, our employees, and the Elkhart community."

Other measures the company is taking to ensure on-time delivery and quality include:

Optimizing the total number of awning SKUs to reduce margin of error while increasing manufacturing efficiencies.

Implementing dedicated fleet of trucks for OEM awning deliveries to reduce wait times.

Local inventory to support Elkhart County OEM customers, thus ensuring the fastest delivery times.

"As we continue to focus on 'mobile living made easy', the return of awning production and these added measures allow Dometic to ensure delivery performance to our trusted OEM, RV Dealer, and distributor partners. We're happy to add one more manufacturing location closer to our customers in Indiana", said Seyfert.

About Dometic

Dometic is a global market leader in the mobile living industry. Millions of people around the world use Dometic products in outdoor, RV, and professional applications. Our motivation is to create smart, sustainable, and reliable products with outstanding design for an outdoor and mobile lifestyle.

