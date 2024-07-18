Dometic Delivers a Sweet Treat For Your First Night Out This Summer

Dometic Partners with McConnell's Fine Ice Creams to Encourage Your First Night Camping Outside With 1,000 Free Pints of Limited-Edition Ice Cream.

KATY, Texas, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey from consumer research company Strat7, found that 46% of Americans aged 18-75 haven't spent a single night camping outdoors in the last year and Dometic, a global leader in outdoor tech solutions, wants to change this with some sweet inspiration. Whether it's your first night under the stars in your own backyard or the camping season opener way off grid, Dometic wants to remind everyone how memorable that first night out can be.

Celebrating the release of Dometic's new CFX2, a simple, portable, ice-free electric cooler that's capable of chilling at temperatures as low as -7°F to deliver the freedom to explore, the brand has partnered with McConnell's Fine Ice Creams, a premium brand with 75 years of honest ice-cream making, to release a free, limited edition pint run to entice Americans to try something new and venture out for a night of camping under the stars this summer.

Dometic is giving away 1000 pints of Cookies & Cream: Night Out Edition a special version of a McConnell's crowd favorite. Here to sugarcoat one night out this summer, each scoop pairs decadently dense and velvety smooth sweet cream ice cream with rich, chewy dark chocolate cookies straight from the McConnell's Bake Room. Dometic is also giving folks a chance to win a new CFX2 electric cooler, which makes indulging in that special pint of fresh ice cream around the campfire an easily achievable delight.

"As a father, less hassle and more time with family is so important and the CFX2 helps deliver just that," said Joshua Militello, President Dometic Mobile Cooling. "At Dometic, we want to not only reimagine how time outdoors is spent but to encourage more folks to explore. With this fun collaboration, we want to help make your first night out a little sweeter—because there's still plenty of summer left to savor."

This promotion will open today, July 18th at 9am ET, ahead of National Ice Cream Day on July 21st and run through August 2nd at 11:59 pm ET. No purchase necessary. Open to U.S. residents only. Limit of one entry per person.

Each entrant will also have the chance to win a new CFX2 (size of their choice), which keeps your favorite food, drinks and treats fresh from the night of to the morning after.

To enter for a chance to win, please visit: dometic.com/en-us/outdoor/lp/first-night-out/

For more information about Dometic and First Night Out, please visit: dometic.com.

About Dometic

Dometic is a global market leader in the mobile living industry. Millions of people around the world use Dometic products in outdoor, residential, and professional applications. Our motivation is to create smart, sustainable, and reliable products with outstanding design for an outdoor and mobile lifestyle in the areas of Food & Beverage, Climate, Power & Control, and Other Applications. Dometic employs approximately 8,000 people worldwide, had net sales of SEK 27.8 billion (USD 2.6 billion) in 2023 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information on Dometic, please visit: dometic.com.

About McConnell's Fine Ice Creams

Founded in Santa Barbara, California in 1949 and now in its third generation of family ownership, McConnell's uses Central Coast grass-grazed milk & cream and the finest local, sustainable and organic ingredients from partner farms & purveyors they've worked with for decades to make the world's finest ice creams and frozen desserts. For more information on McConnell's, please visit mcconnells.com.

