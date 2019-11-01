Domina Law Group Receives Ranking for Omaha Commercial Litigation in 2020 U.S. News - Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms"

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Combining over 60 years of comprehensive trial experience, Domina Law Group has been helping Omaha clients with a range of legal matters ever since the firm's doors opened in 1975. With the release of the 10th edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" in 2020, the firm has now been recognized with a coveted ranking for Commercial Litigation in Omaha.

Each year, the independent research team at U.S. News – Best Lawyers® reviews over 13,000 law firms across the entire nation. Measuring each firm on a rigorous set of criteria that includes peer and client recommendations, the U.S. News – Best Lawyers® organization determines which law firms have a high enough score to qualify for the list.

Domina Law Group is honored to accept their ranking for Commercial Litigation in the greater Omaha area. In all business disputes and corporate litigation, the team at Domina Law Group strives to offer the highest quality of service and ethical representation. Having covered prosecution of RICO claims, trade agreement violations, and many other forms of complex corporate dispute, the firm hopes to continue delivering detail-oriented and thoughtful representation to Omaha residents.

For more information or press inquiries, contact Domina Law Group at https://www.dominalaw.com today.

