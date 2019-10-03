Dominance MMA Exclusive Media Day
Hosted by Tyson Ranch
Oct 03, 2019, 12:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, October 8, Dominance MMA Management, headed by CEO Ali Abdelaziz, will hold its very first exclusive Dominance MMA Media Lunch.
The lunch will present a multitude of UFC Champions, Hall of Famers, Olympians, Bellator and PFL fighters from around the globe including: Kamaru Usman, Henry Cejudo, Frankie Edgar, Rashad Evans, Cody Garbrandt, Fabricio Werdum, Ottman Azaitar, Abu Bakr Azaitar, Marlon Moraes, Anthony Johnson, Corey Anderson, Kelvin Gastelum, Justin Gaethje, Aaron Pico, Mark Madsen, Ilir Latifi, Marvin Vettori, Beneil Dariush, and Dan Ige. All of the fighters will be open to questions and interviews from distinguished media guests.
This is a first-of-its-kind media day and will provide a rare opportunity to engage with incredible talent.
RSVP DEADLINE: Sunday, October 6 - ALL media must be approved for attendance.
What: Exclusive Dominance MMA Media Lunch
When: Tuesday, October 8, 2019
Where: Location provided upon attendance approval
11:00 a.m.: Arrival/check-in
11:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m.: Lunch and beverages provided
12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m.: Press conference
1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m.: Individual interviews
Who:
Ali Abdelaziz, CEO Dominance MMA
Kamaru Usman, UFC Welterweight Champion
Henry Cejudo, UFC Flyweight and Bantamweight Champion
Frankie Edgar, Former UFC Lightweight Champion, future UFC Hall of Famer
Rashad Evans, Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion and UFC Hall of Famer
Cody Garbrandt, Former UFC Bantamweight Champion
Fabricio Werdum, Former UFC Heavyweight Champion
Ottman Azaitar, UFC Lightweight
Abu Bakr Azaitar, UFC Middleweight
Marlon Moraes, No. 1-ranked UFC Bantamweight contender
Anthony Johnson, UFC Heavyweight
Corey Anderson, No. 7-ranked UFC Light Heavyweight
Kelvin Gastelum, No. 4-ranked UFC Middleweight contender
Justin Gaethje, No. 4-ranked UFC Lightweight contender
Aaron Pico, Bellator Featherweight
Mark Madsen, Olympic Silver Medalist, UFC Lightweight contender
Ilir Latifi, No. 12-ranked UFC Light Heavyweight
Marvin Vettori, UFC Middleweight
Beneil Dariush, UFC Lightweight
Dan Ige, UFC Featherweight
This event is produced in cooperation with Rob Hickman of Tyson Ranch
Again, all media attendance must be approved.
Please submit all questions and requests to: DominanceMMA@BGSEInc.com
