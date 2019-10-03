Dominance MMA Exclusive Media Day

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, October 8, Dominance MMA Management, headed by CEO Ali Abdelaziz, will hold its very first exclusive Dominance MMA Media Lunch.

The lunch will present a multitude of UFC Champions, Hall of Famers, Olympians, Bellator and PFL fighters from around the globe including: Kamaru Usman, Henry Cejudo, Frankie Edgar, Rashad Evans, Cody Garbrandt, Fabricio Werdum, Ottman Azaitar, Abu Bakr Azaitar, Marlon Moraes, Anthony Johnson, Corey Anderson, Kelvin Gastelum, Justin Gaethje, Aaron Pico, Mark Madsen, Ilir Latifi, Marvin Vettori, Beneil Dariush, and Dan Ige. All of the fighters will be open to questions and interviews from distinguished media guests.

This is a first-of-its-kind media day and will provide a rare opportunity to engage with incredible talent.

RSVP DEADLINE: Sunday, October 6 - ALL media must be approved for attendance.

What: Exclusive Dominance MMA Media Lunch

Hosted by Tyson Ranch

When: Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Where: Location provided upon attendance approval

11:00 a.m.: Arrival/check-in

11:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m.: Lunch and beverages provided

12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m.: Press conference

1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m.: Individual interviews

Who:

Ali Abdelaziz, CEO Dominance MMA

Kamaru Usman, UFC Welterweight Champion

Henry Cejudo, UFC Flyweight and Bantamweight Champion

Frankie Edgar, Former UFC Lightweight Champion, future UFC Hall of Famer

Rashad Evans, Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion and UFC Hall of Famer

Cody Garbrandt, Former UFC Bantamweight Champion

Fabricio Werdum, Former UFC Heavyweight Champion

Ottman Azaitar, UFC Lightweight

Abu Bakr Azaitar, UFC Middleweight

Marlon Moraes, No. 1-ranked UFC Bantamweight contender

Anthony Johnson, UFC Heavyweight

Corey Anderson, No. 7-ranked UFC Light Heavyweight

Kelvin Gastelum, No. 4-ranked UFC Middleweight contender

Justin Gaethje, No. 4-ranked UFC Lightweight contender

Aaron Pico, Bellator Featherweight

Mark Madsen, Olympic Silver Medalist, UFC Lightweight contender

Ilir Latifi, No. 12-ranked UFC Light Heavyweight

Marvin Vettori, UFC Middleweight

Beneil Dariush, UFC Lightweight

Dan Ige, UFC Featherweight

This event is produced in cooperation with Rob Hickman of Tyson Ranch

Again, all media attendance must be approved.

Please submit all questions and requests to: DominanceMMA@BGSEInc.com

