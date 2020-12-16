Dominant Trading Platforms Charge Traders Up to 13 Times More Than CPH Crypto

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent calculations clearly document that the dominant crypto trading platforms are up to 13 times more expensive for active crypto traders to use than the new Scandinavian exchange CPH Crypto.

Every swing trader, day trader and scalper in the crypto market knows the importance of trading fees and how those fees often make it extremely difficult to pursue trading strategies based on high-frequency trading. It's commonly known among traders that cost simply kills profit.

Lack of competition and transparency prevents traders to profit. The problem is simple: Up until now, the competition on fees in the crypto trading market has been virtually absent, and the dominant trading platforms have been able to charge exorbitant transaction fees and get away with opaque pricing structures, which has made it extremely difficult for customers to figure out what they are actually paying in total for the services they are using.

The reason for the problem is immaturity in the crypto market. Going back twenty years, the traditional stock, bond and FX market was on the same stage of development as the crypto market is today, and similar to the crypto market, the traditional market was dominated by few very big players that were able to charge very high prices because of lack of competition and transparency.

Immediate Disruption of Fee Structures

"Eventually new players entered the market and started to disrupt the dominant players' pricing models and drive down prices. And today, trading fees on traditional products are only fractions of the level we see in the current crypto market,"

says CEO Jan Andersen, CPH Crypto, and continues:

"Our team knows this because we have our roots in the old trading world. And our declared mission is to disrupt the dominant crypto players by offering our clients fees that are way below the fees of these players. The history evidently repeats itself, only this time traders should not have to wait twenty years before the fees are down to a reasonable level. CPH Crypto has decided to drive down the fees immediately."

Watch out for Hidden Fees

To obtain a complete view of a particular broker's or exchange's trading fees, you need to take both commissions and spread into consideration. Traders tend to forget the impact of the spread on the total costs, even though the spread is often where the most significant part of the total fees is hidden, especially when trading on so-called commission-free brokers or exchanges.

Typically these brokers/exchanges tend to compensate for the lack of fee on commission by heavily increasing the spread - the difference between the bid price and the sales price - which enables them to earn their margin on the spread instead. On top of this, traders should not forget that high fees on money management - like deposits and withdrawal - is also added to the total costs.

Extreme Price Differences up to 1,249%

In order to prove the extreme differences in fees between CPH Crypto and four globally dominant trading platforms, CPH Crypto has conducted a line of price comparison based on concrete examples. The examples are based on one month of crypto trading volume of respectively 1,000 USD, 10,000 USD, 200,000 USD and 500,000 USD. In summary the results of the comparisons are:

By 1,000 USD Per Month

Cheapest platform: CPH Crypto with fees in total: 0.6 USD

Most expensive platform: Competitor A with fees in total: 5.0 USD

Difference 4.4 USD / 733%

By 10,000 USD Per Month

Cheapest platform: CPH Crypto with fees in total: 6 USD

Most expensive platform: Competitor B with fees in total: 37.5 USD

Difference: 31.5 USD / 525%

By 200,000 USD Per Month

Cheapest platform: CPH Crypto with fees in total: 79 USD

Most expensive platform: Competitor C with fees in total: 750 USD

Difference: 671 USD / 849%

By 500,000 USD Per Month

Cheapest platform: CPH Crypto with fees in total: 139 USD

Most expensive platform: Competitor D with fees in total: 1,875 USD

Difference 1,736 USD / 1,249%

(Numbers collected in Q2, 2020. Please see this page for more information)

"All-in-one" Fixed Fee. Unlimited Trading for 39 USD/Month

According to CPH Crypto's philosophy, traders should only have to focus on their strategy and not on the costs when they trade. That is why CPH Crypto goes against the trend of high trading fees on the crypto market and offers a deep-discount fixed "all-in-one" fee of only 39 USD/month for unlimited trading or a commission of only 0.04 pct. per transaction for single trading.

To learn more, visit the CPH Crypto website: https://cphcrypto.com

Media Contact Details

Contact Name: Jan Andersen

Contact Number: +45 4060 3239

Contact Email: [email protected]

CPH Crypto is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. Cryptocurrencies and tokens are extremely volatile. There is no guarantee of a stable value, or of any value at all.

