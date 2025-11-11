Dominari 2025 Revenue Surges 703% in First Nine Months, Balance Sheet Strengthens Significantly

Dominari Holdings Inc.

Nov 11, 2025, 08:00 ET

Q3 Revenue of $50.8 Million, up 49% from Q2, 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominari Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMH) ("Dominari" or the "Company"), today announced highlights of its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, which were filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in the Company's quarterly SEC Form 10Q.

"We achieved remarkable year-to-date revenue growth in the third quarter of more than 700% year-over-year, reflecting strong underwriting activity, robust client engagement and disciplined operational execution," said Anthony Hayes, Chief Executive Officer of Dominari. "The efforts of Dominari's President, Mr. Kyle Wool, continue to strengthen our balance sheet and reflect the financial discipline and foundation that underpin our business. Mr. Wool, and the efforts of many others at Dominari, have produced sequential quarterly and year-over-year growth. The results demonstrate sustained momentum across all segments, positioning the company for continued success and long-term value creation for our shareholders and clients."

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights (as of September 30, 2025)

  • Revenue of $50.8 million, up over 1,150% from the year ago quarter of $4.0 million and 49% from the second quarter of 2025.
  • Loss from operations of $1.6 million, an improvement of $1.6 million compared to a loss of $3.2 million in the year ago quarter.
  • Other income of $127.7 million, including a significant increase in the market value of the Company's investment in American Bitcoin Corp., which began trading on the Nasdaq exchange on September 3, 2025 under the ticker symbol "ABTC."
  • Net income to common stockholders of $125.2 million, an improvement of $129.4 million compared to a net loss of $4.2 million in the third quarter of 2024.
  • Payment by the Company on September 26, 2025 of a cash dividend of $0.22 per share of common stock, for an aggregate of approximately $4.9 million, to shareholders of record as of September 3, 2025.
  • Working capital of $198.8 million, total assets of $223.4 million and total shareholders' equity of $210.3 million, compared to $24.4 million, $47.1 million and $39.9 million, respectively, reflecting increases of 716%, 374%, and 428%, respectively, as of December 31, 2024.

Strategic and Operational Update

  • Raised more than $1.4 billion in capital markets activity year-to-date from investors to support American companies across key sectors of innovation including artificial intelligence, defense technology, financial infrastructure and next-generation computing.
  • Dominari Securities LLC approved as a Limited Underwriting member of the New York Stock Exchange and NYSE American Equities effective October 8, 2025.

DOMINARI HOLDINGS INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands except share and per share amounts)




September
30,
2025



December
31,
2024




(Unaudited)





ASSETS







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents


$

5,373



$

4,079


Marketable securities



170,838




5,773


Receivable from clearing brokers



28,860




17,279


Prepaid expenses and other assets



1,257




1,019


          Total current assets



206,328




28,150











Property and equipment, net



161




239


Notes receivable, at fair value - non-current portion



-




902


Long term equity investments



11,744




12,282


Loans to employees



1,868




2,150


Right-of-use assets



2,862




2,944


Security deposit



483




458


Total assets


$

223,446



$

47,125











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities









Accounts payable and accrued expenses


$

779



$

919


Accrued commissions



4,788




2,057


Contract liabilities - current



795




240


Lease liability - current



530




410


Other current liabilities



599




157


          Total current liabilities



7,491




3,783











Lease liability, less current portion



2,464




2,629


Contract liabilities, less current portion



3,194




860


Total liabilities



13,149




7,272











Stockholders' equity









Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 authorized









Convertible Preferred Series D: 5,000,000 shares designated; 3,825 shares issued and
     outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; liquidation value of 
     $0.0001 per share



-




-


Convertible Preferred Series D-1: 5,000,000 shares designated; 834 shares issued and
     outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; liquidation value of
     $0.0001 per share



-




-


Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 15,817,323 and
     7,037,022 shares issued as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024,
     respectively 15,817,323 and 6,976,874 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025
     and December 31, 2024



-




-


Additional paid-in capital



336,284




263,820


Treasury stock, as of cost, 0 shares as of September 30, 2025 and 60,148 as of
     December 31, 2024



-




(501)


Accumulated deficit



(126,124)




(223,466)


Total Dominari stockholders' equity



210,160




39,853


Non-controlling interests



137




-


Total stockholders' equity



210,297




39,853


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

223,446



$

47,125


DOMINARI HOLDINGS INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

($ in thousands except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended
September 30,



Nine Months Ended
September 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Revenues


$

50,821



$

4,043



$

93,026



$

11,584



















Operating costs and expenses

















General and administrative


$

52,420



$

7,239



$

146,061



$

20,321


          Total operating expenses



52,420




7,239




146,061




20,321


Loss from operations



(1,599)




(3,196)




(53,035)




(8,737)



















Other income (expenses)

















Interest income



550




280




973




729


Gain (loss) on marketable securities, net



159,130




89




163,094




767


Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on note receivable, net



-




(429)




221




(2,086)


Change in carrying value of investments



(32,000)




(955)




-




(6,445)


          Total other income (expenses)



127,680




(1,015)




164,288




(7,035)


Net income (loss)


$

126,081



$

(4,211)



$

111,253



$

(15,772)



















Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests



871




-




1,921




-


Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
     of Dominari Holdings Inc.


$

125,210



$

(4,211)



$

109,332



$

(15,772)



















Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted

















Basic


$

8.11



$

(0.67)



$

7.98



$

(2.57)


Diluted


$

7.27




-



$

7.86




-



















Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic and
diluted

















Basic



15,442,342




6,328,261




13,700,375




6,129,504


Diluted



17,223,257




-




13,902,950




-


DOMINARI HOLDINGS INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)




Nine Months Ended
September 30,



2025



2024


Cash flows from operating activities







Net income/(loss)



111,253



$

(15,772)


Adjustments to reconcile net income/ (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:









Amortization of right-of-use assets



309




287


Depreciation



78




79


Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities



(163,685)




3,361


Change in carrying value of long-term equity investments



-




6,445


Non-cash underwriting revenue



(17,909)




-


Non-cash commissions expense



16,651




-


Stock-based compensation



54,811




1,116


Realized loss (gain) on marketable securities



897




(3,762)


Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on note receivable



(221)




2,086


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Prepaid expenses and other assets



(238)




165


Receivable from clearing brokers



(11,581)




(6,494)


Security Deposits



(25)






Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(140)




257


Accrued salaries and benefits



-




(38)


Accrued commissions



2,731




295


Lease liabilities



(272)




(299)


Contract liabilities



2,889




-


Other current liabilities



442




314


Notes receivable, at fair value - net interest accrued



(21)




58


Net cash (used in) operating activities



(4,031)




(11,902)











Cash flows from investing activities









Purchase of marketable securities



(16,960)




(4,007)


Sale of marketable securities



15,941




14,767


Collection of principal on note receivable



1,144




750


Loans to employees



-




(2,390)


Collection of loans to employees



282




2


Purchase of long-term investments



-




(150)


Sale of long term investments



538




3,500











Net cash provided by investing activities



945




12,472











Cash flows from financing activities









Cash paid for dividends



(11,990)




-


Distribution to Non Controlling Interest



(1,784)




-


Cash received from issuance of common stock



13,517




-


Cash received from issuance of common stock for warrants exercised



4,637




-


Net cash provided by financing activities



4,380




-











Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



1,294




570


Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



4,079




2,833











Cash and cash equivalents, end of period


$

5,373



$

3,403


For additional information about Dominari Holdings Inc., please visit: https://www.dominariholdings.com/ 

About Dominari Holdings Inc.

The Company is a holding company that, through its various subsidiaries, is currently engaged in wealth management, investment banking, sales and trading and asset management. In addition to capital investment, Dominari provides management support to the executive teams of its subsidiaries, helping them to operate efficiently and reduce cost under a streamlined infrastructure. In addition to organic growth, the Company seeks opportunities outside of its current business to enhance shareholder value, including in the AI and Data Center sectors.

Dominari Securities LLC's Mission Statement:

Dominari Securities LLC, a principal subsidiary of Dominari Holdings Inc., is a dynamic, forward-thinking financial services company that seeks to create wealth for all stakeholders by capitalizing on emerging trends in the financial services sector and identifying early-stage future opportunities that are expected to generate a high rate of return for investors.

Securities Brokerage and Registered Investment Adviser Services are offered through Dominari Securities LLC, a Member of FINRA, MSRB and SIPC. Securities brokerage, investment adviser and other non-bank deposit investments are not FDIC insured and may lose some or all of the principal invested. You can check the background of Dominari Securities LLC and its registered investment professionals and review its SEC Form CRS on FINRA's BrokerCheck site at https://brokercheck.finra.org. Information for Dominari Securities LLC and its registered investment professionals as well as its SEC Form CRS may also be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck site.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which include but are not limited to the Risk Factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 relating to its business. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Dominari Holdings Inc.
 https://www.dominariholdings.com/

Investor Relations
Hayden IR
Brett Maas, Managing Partner
Phone: (646) 536-7331
Email: [email protected]
www.haydenir.com 

SOURCE Dominari Holdings Inc.

