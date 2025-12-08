Dominari Expands Strategic Leadership with Appointment of Ambassador Jamie McCourt to Advisory Board

Dominari Withdraws $2 Billion Shelf Registration

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominari Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMH) today announced a major enhancement to its strategic leadership with the appointment of Ambassador Jamie McCourt to the Advisory Board of Dominari Securities. Separately, the company has formally withdrawn its previously filed $2 billion shelf registration statement, reflecting confidence in its financial position and growth outlook.

Ambassador McCourt brings a rare combination of global diplomacy, executive leadership and entrepreneurial vision. She served as United States Ambassador to the French Republic and the Principality of Monaco from 2017 to 2021, leading high-profile initiatives on foreign policy, geoeconomics, digital taxation, and cross-border investment. In business, Ambassador McCourt served as Co-Owner, President and CEO of the Los Angeles Dodgers, making her the highest-ranking woman in Major League Baseball at the time. Her career also spans corporate and securities law, senior investment roles, angel investing and entrepreneurship including serving as Senior Managing Director at Liberty Strategic Capital. She holds degrees from Georgetown University, the Sorbonne, the University of Maryland School of Law and the MIT Sloan School of Management.

"The appointment of Ambassador McCourt represents a transformative addition to our Advisory Board," said Kyle Wool, President of Dominari Holdings and CEO of Dominari Securities. "Her extraordinary leadership experience, global perspective and proven ability to drive results in complex environments will strengthen our strategic capabilities and support the creation of long-term value for our investors."

Withdraws previously filed $2 billion shelf registration reaffirming confidence in financial position and growth outlook

Dominari Holdings Inc. has withdrawn its previously filed $2 billion shelf registration statement. Following careful evaluation, the company determined that the shelf is no longer required given current capital planning and strategic priorities. This decision is supported by a strong cash and marketable securities balance of $176.2 million and working capital of $198.8 million as of September 30, 2025 and a strong forward pipeline of new business opportunities.

"The decision to withdraw the $2 billion shelf registration underscores our confidence in Dominari's financial strength and strategic direction," said Anthony Hayes, Chief Executive Officer of Dominari Holdings. "We are fully equipped to execute on our growth initiatives, seize market opportunities and deliver exceptional long-term value to our shareholders without the need for additional capital at this time."

About Dominari Holdings Inc.

The Company is a holding company that, through its various subsidiaries, is currently engaged in wealth management, investment banking, sales and trading and asset management. In addition to capital investment, Dominari Holdings provides management support to the executive teams of its subsidiaries, helping them to operate efficiently and reduce cost under a streamlined infrastructure. In addition to organic growth, the Company seeks opportunities outside of its current business to enhance shareholder value, including in the AI and Data Center sectors.

Dominari Securities LLC's Mission Statement:

Dominari Securities LLC, a principal subsidiary of Dominari Holdings Inc., is a dynamic, forward-thinking financial services company that seeks to create wealth for all stakeholders by capitalizing on emerging trends in the financial services sector and identifying early-stage future opportunities that are expected to generate a high rate of return for investors.

Securities Brokerage and Registered Investment Adviser Services are offered through Dominari Securities LLC, a Member of FINRA, MSRB and SIPC. Securities brokerage, investment adviser and other non-bank deposit investments are not FDIC insured and may lose some or all of the principal invested. You can check the background of Dominari Securities and its registered investment professionals and review its SEC Form CRS on FINRA's BrokerCheck site at https://brokercheck.finra.org. Information for Dominari Securities LLC and its registered investment professionals as well as its SEC Form CRS may also be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck site.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which include but are not limited to the Risk Factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 relating to its business. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

