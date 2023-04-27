Dominari Financial CEO, Kyle Wool, Scheduled to Appear on Fox Business Network's "Mornings with Maria" on April 27

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominari Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMH) (the "Company") today announced that Kyle Wool, CEO of Dominari Financial Inc. ("Dominari Financial"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, is scheduled to appear as a guest on Fox Business Network's show "Mornings with Maria" early in the 6-7 a.m. hour on April 27th to discuss global economic trends and what it means for investors.

Mr. Wool is a successful Wall Street veteran, having held numerous positions across leading firms in private wealth management and asset management. At Dominari Financial, he is focused on building a dynamic and modern financial services organization that is at the forefront of wealth creation and preservation.

Prior to his appointment as CEO of Dominari Financial, Mr. Wool served as an Executive Director of Wealth Management at Morgan Stanley, where he distinguished himself as the top producer globally for one of finance's leading institutions. Earlier in his career, he was based in Hong Kong where he served as Managing Director of the Professional Investors Group for Oppenheimer Asia Ltd., one of the youngest executives to have led the region.

Dominari Financial Inc.'s Mission Statement:

Dominari Financial is a dynamic, forward-thinking financial services company that seeks to create wealth for all stakeholders by capitalizing on emerging trends in the financial services sector and identifying early-stage future opportunities that are expected to generate a high rate of return for investors.

Dominari Financial offers Securities Brokerage and Registered Investment Adviser Services through Dominari Securities LLC, its wholly-owned subsidiary, and a Member of FINRA, MSRB, and SIPC. Securities brokerage, investment adviser and other non-bank deposit investments are not FDIC-insured and may lose some or all of the principal invested. You can check the background of Dominari Securities and its registered investment professionals and review its SEC Form CRS on FINRA's BrokerCheck site at https://brokercheck.finra.org.

