Dominari Securities LLC Welcomes Another Wealth Management Team

Adds seasoned Wealth Advisors, Michael Schiavello and Billy Takos, and team of 12 experienced wealth advisors

NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominari Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMH) (the "Company") today announced its wholly-owned subsidiary, Dominari Securities LLC, has further expanded its wealth management practice to include a team of 12 seasoned wealth advisors led by Mr. Michael Schiavello and Mr. Billy Takos.

Mr. Schiavello and Mr. Billy Takos will serve as Managing Directors and Co-Heads of Private Equity at Dominari Securities. With more than 60 years of combined experience in the financial services industry, they have a deep understanding of the complexities of the financial markets and vast experience managing private equity portfolios and advising high-net worth clients.

The team, which is located in Garden City, New York, advises across the spectrum of financing vehicles including private placements, structured financings, Pre-IPO, Unicorns and special purpose vehicles (SPVs) in addition to traditional wealth management solutions.

Mr. Kyle Wool, CEO of Dominari Securities LLC, commented, "We are ramping up quickly to reinforce Dominari's position as a full-service, diversified financial services firm with a broad scope of offerings. Adding Michael, Billy and their team is a large step forward for our wealth management practice. As we continue to execute our 'growth and development' strategy, we are focused on landing top talent with proven track records that can hit the ground running on day one.

"The addition of these wealth management advisors is the second team in as many weeks to join Dominari Securities. Similarly, Michael, Billy and the team have proven experience in structuring, managing and raising capital for private equity clients with multi-million-dollar portfolios. They have established themselves as 'big producers' and bring a level of energy to Dominari Securities that we believe will be extremely beneficial. We are pleased to welcome Michael, Billy and the rest of their team."

For additional information about Dominari Holdings Inc., please visit: https://www.dominariholdings.com/

Dominari Securities LLC's Mission Statement:

Dominari Securities LLC, a principal subsidiary of Dominari Holdings Inc., is a dynamic, forward-thinking financial services company that seeks to create wealth for all stakeholders by capitalizing on emerging trends in the financial services sector and identifying early-stage future opportunities that are expected to generate a high rate of return for investors.

Securities Brokerage and Registered Investment Adviser Services are offered through Dominari Securities LLC, a Member of FINRA, MSRB and SIPC. Securities brokerage, investment adviser and other non-bank deposit investments are not FDIC insured and may lose some or all of the principal invested. You can check the background of Dominari Securities and its registered investment professionals and review its SEC Form CRS on FINRA's BrokerCheck site at https://brokercheck.finra.org. Information for Dominari Securities LLC and its registered investment professionals as well as its SEC Form CRS may also be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck site.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which include but are not limited to the Risk Factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 relating to its business. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

