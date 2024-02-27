Dominari Securities LLC Welcomes Seasoned Wealth Management Advisor Raymond Guarini

Adds wealth management talent in support of 'growth and development' strategy

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominari Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMH) (the "Company") today announced its wholly-owned subsidiary, Dominari Securities LLC, is growing its wealth management team with the addition of senior wealth management executive Mr. Raymond Guarini.

Mr. Kyle Wool, CEO of Dominari Securities LLC, commented, "A principal component of our 'growth and development' strategy is hiring and retaining wealth management professionals who have assets under management. We are committed to becoming a leading, full-service diversified financial services firm with a unique blend of offerings to drive growth. Ray has extensive experience with pre-IPOs, IPOs, secondary offerings, PIPEs, registered direct offerings and private placements. Adding top talent such as Ray further strengthens our team, diversifies our business, and expands access for our clients to a broader range of investment opportunities. We are pleased to welcome Ray and his clients to Dominari."

Prior to joining Dominari, Mr. Guarini managed the flagship office for a national investment banking firm where he managed relationships with high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors.

Mr. Raymond Guarini commented, "By joining the team at Dominari I will be able to provide my clients with ready access to alternative financial investments and leading-edge wealth creation vehicles. I was particularly attracted to Dominari's unique approach to the marketplace and its focus on building out a full-service, diversified platform while embracing a culture of independence that supports an entrepreneurial mindset. I look forward to joining the team and elevating the investment experience for my clients."

Mr. Guarini is greatly involved in philanthropy. He founded and serves as Executive Director of Italian Enclaves Historical Society, the first ever catalogue of every Italian neighborhood and Italian national parish. For additional information about this nonprofit organization, please visit: https://italianenclaves.org/.

Dominari Securities LLC's Mission Statement:

Dominari Securities LLC, a principal subsidiary of Dominari Holdings Inc., is a dynamic, forward-thinking financial services company that seeks to create wealth for all stakeholders by capitalizing on emerging trends in the financial services sector and identifying early-stage future opportunities that are expected to generate a high rate of return for investors.

Securities Brokerage and Registered Investment Adviser Services are offered through Dominari Securities LLC, a Member of FINRA, MSRB and SIPC. Securities brokerage, investment adviser and other non-bank deposit investments are not FDIC insured and may lose some or all of the principal invested. You can check the background of Dominari Securities and its registered investment professionals and review its SEC Form CRS on FINRA's BrokerCheck site at https://brokercheck.finra.org. Information for Dominari Securities LLC and its registered investment professionals as well as its SEC Form CRS may also be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck site.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which include but are not limited to the Risk Factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 relating to its business. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

