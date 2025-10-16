Dominari Securities Raises Over $1.4 Billion Year-to-Date in Support of American Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Underscores commitment to U.S. private enterprise and technology leadership through strategic placements in leading American companies and emerging technology platforms

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominari Securities LLC ("Dominari Securities" or the "Company"), a principal subsidiary of Dominari Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMH), today announced that year-to-date it has raised more than $1.4 billion in capital markets activity from investors to support American companies across key sectors of innovation including artificial intelligence, defense technology, financial infrastructure and next-generation computing.

"Dominari was built on the idea that America's strength comes from its capacity to innovate, and from investors who believe in that mission," said Kyle Wool, President of Dominari Holdings and CEO of Dominari Securities. "In a time when there's been misplaced commentary about foreign capital flows, our work this year tells a very different story. We are raising capital for American companies, American founders and American technologies that will shape the next century."

Dominari Securities year-to-date participation in more than $1.4 billion in capital markets activity in support of American companies includes both direct investments and structured special purpose vehicles (SPVs), as well as private placements in publicly traded equity (PIPE) transactions and private placements.

Dominari-Sourced U.S. Transactions (2025 YTD)

American Bitcoin Corp. (Private Placement)

Corp. (Private Placement) Tron, Inc. (PIPE)

JFB Construction Holdings (PIPE)

Aureus Greenway Holdings (PIPE)

Thumzup Media Corporation (PIPE)

Hemi – U.S. token private placement launch

Dominari-Sponsored SPVs and Direct Investments by Sector

Aerospace & Defense

Artificial Intelligence & Advanced Computing

Financial Infrastructure & Blockchain

Logistics & Automation

"These investments reflect Dominari's core mission of supporting companies that embody the American spirit of ingenuity and entrepreneurship," said Anthony Hayes, Chief Executive Officer of Dominari Holdings. "We are proud to stand behind innovators building the technologies that keep the United States competitive, secure and prosperous."

For additional information about Dominari Holdings Inc., please visit: https://www.dominariholdings.com/

About Dominari Holdings Inc.

The Company is a holding company that, through its various subsidiaries, is currently engaged in wealth management, investment banking, sales and trading and asset management. In addition to capital investment, Dominari Holdings provides management support to the executive teams of its subsidiaries, helping them to operate efficiently and reduce cost under a streamlined infrastructure. In addition to organic growth, the Company seeks opportunities outside of its current business to enhance shareholder value, including in the AI and Data Center sectors.

Dominari Securities LLC's Mission Statement:

Dominari Securities LLC, a principal subsidiary of Dominari Holdings Inc., is a dynamic, forward-thinking financial services company that seeks to create wealth for all stakeholders by capitalizing on emerging trends in the financial services sector and identifying early-stage future opportunities that are expected to generate a high rate of return for investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

