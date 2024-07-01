Dominate 365™ Creates Prominent Online Presence for Podiatrists in Their Area

METUCHEN, N.J., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Podiatry Content Connection (PCC) is a proven leader in digital content and marketing solutions, growing podiatry practices around the world since 2013.

A key component to PCC's marketing success is its ability to make podiatrists more visible online and stand out among their competition every day of the year. To that end, PCC has combined their three best services into one all-inclusive program to help podiatrists "Dominate 365™" in their local area.

Dominate 365™ - Dominate Your Local Area

The three components of the Dominate 365™ program are PCC | Patient Builder™, Patient Pro-Connect™, and Reputation Management Suite.

PCC | Patient Builder™ is designed to grow podiatry practices and increase revenue by gaining NEW patients online.

Patient Pro-Connect™ keeps podiatrists connected with their EXISTING patients by creating opportunities for additional appointments and increased revenue.

Reputation Management Suite automatically requests, receives, and increases a practice's online reviews to boost search engine results, increase good reviews, and build and maintain a stellar online reputation.

The Dominate 365™ package includes:

Fresh content regularly posted on the podiatrist's website, Google business page, and social media to increase search engine results and attract patients who need specific services

A modern, functional online presence with a newly designed website, Facebook, X, and Google My Business page to make the podiatrist's online presence up-to-date and on trend

Expert support and guidance every step of the way, from a team of podiatry marketing experts, content writers, and designers dedicated to the podiatrist's success

Optimized online business listings to keep the practice's information accurate and up-to-date on online directories

Online ad campaigns with eye-catching calls-to-action posted on the practice's website and social media channels throughout the year

Dominate 365™ is the most comprehensive program PCC has bundled for podiatrists to attract, convert, engage and retain new and current patients—and dominate every day in their local market.

Practices of any size can start using PCC's Dominate 365™ right away. For more information, contact PCC at 718-475-9449, visit PodiatryCC.com, or follow on Facebook.

About Podiatry Content Connection

Podiatry Content Connection (PCC) specializes in creating comprehensive online marketing strategies that include website development, content creation, reputation management, social media engagement, Google Ads and more, all tailored to the unique needs of podiatrists and chiropodists.

