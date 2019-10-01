DomiNative Development Partners with Brazilian Dani Genovesi, Winner of RAAM 2019

Brazilian Dani Genovesi is a two-time champion in the Race Across America (RAAM), an ultramarathon bike race , which consists of 3000 miles , across 12 states. Solo racers have a maximum of 12 days to complete the race. In 2019, she crossed the finish line in 10 days, 17 hours and 59 minutes.

"Dani Genovesi is an extraordinary athlete who perfectly fits the values of our company. Our goal is to encourage everyone to try a triathlon, and Dani Genovesi will be key in spreading the empowerment message that everyone can do it," said Christina Reddick, co-founder of the company. "Dani is a perfect fit for the race in Trinidad, which is an endurance race."

"What motivated me the most to join forces with DomiNative Development was their philosophy," said Genovesi. "DomiNative Development focuses on encouraging people to reach their potential and experience new things in a healthy way. Through endurance sports, DomiNative Development helps people to become active, stronger, and healthier. Endurance sports, such as triathlon, can help individuals overcome barriers and find an inner strength that may be unknown to them until they experience an endurance event."

About DomiNative Development:

DomiNative Development is an event organizer and technology innovator. The company is an Indigenous business which operates using a quadruple bottom line approach focused on Spirituality, Community, Sustainability and Entrepreneurship. The start-up was founded by two women who strive to advance multi-sport competitiveness, especially among diverse, underrepresented populations through inclusive event experiences and engagement with technology and embracing cryptocurrencies.

