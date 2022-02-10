Domingo Hernández Varona's new book "Veinticuatro gatos gateando en la gatera del tejar" brings a potent collection of literary writings that revolve around cats.

Domingo Hernández Varona, a narrator, poet, essayist, and a law graduate from Universidad Central de Las Villas Martha Abreu, has completed his new book "Veinticuatro gatos gateando en la gatera del tejar": a gripping pool of tales that contain values and teachings as different felines crawl their journeys and make their own stories.

Varona writes, "It is a book of narratives, stories, essays, where the figures of those funny felines that we love so much always appear. And responding to the title; there are also twenty-four stories; many of them keep to some extent an internal humorous charge, while still having their unspoken philosophical teaching. The book is a valuable offer, to which we can go at any time without any preamble. It is to be enjoyed at all times of the day and, of course, at night, because it is fun and exciting."

Published by Page Publishing, Domingo Hernández Varona's compilation of tales create an amusing anecdotal for every individual. It's a great read for all ages, bringing thrill and laughter at any time of the day.

Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Veinticuatro gatos gateando en la gatera del tejar" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

