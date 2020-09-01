Dominguez Firm Attorneys Named to The Best Lawyers and Ones to Watch List for 2021

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Lawyers publication has recognized, Larry J. Litzky, a Partner and Supervising Attorney at The Dominguez Firm, for inclusion in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®. The firm is also pleased to announce that, COO and Trial Attorney Timothy Dominguez has been named to the new Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list. Both were recognized in the area of Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs.

Attorney Larry J. Litzky oversees the case management of all serious accident cases for injured victims. In that role, he makes calculated legal decisions in order to help clients obtain justice and the maximum compensation to which they are entitled. The knowledge, experience, and compassion he brings to these complex and difficult cases have helped recover over $50 million on behalf of the firm's clients.

With his inclusion in the 2021 Ones to Watch list, Timothy Dominguez adds another accolade to his growing list of awards and honors, including membership in the Multi-Million Dollars Advocates Forum. As a Partner and Trial Attorney at The Dominguez Firm, he has handled many catastrophic and wrongful death cases. In his role as COO, Attorney Dominguez uses his leadership skills to ensure that the firm continues its tradition of providing outstanding legal representation and customer service for accident victims.

"Seeing Larry and Tim's hard work recognized by Best Lawyers is immensely gratifying not only for me but for all of us at the firm. Their dedication to the needs of our clients is exemplary," said the Founder and CEO of The Dominguez Firm, Juan Dominguez.

Best Lawyers has published its list for nearly 40 years and now evaluates attorneys from over 75 countries. This well-respected lawyer evaluation service aims to help consumers find the legal help they need by pairing them with attorneys who have been thoroughly vetted based on several important qualities such as their ethical standards and legal expertise.

Most importantly, selection to the Best Lawyers and Ones to Watch lists are based entirely on peer reviews from leading attorneys in their fields. The lists are categorized by geographical region and practice areas. As part of the authentication process, all attorneys selected must also be in current practice and in good standing.

The Dominguez Firm is a powerhouse personal injury and employment law firm that has been helping clients for over 30 years. The firm's award-winning attorneys have recovered over $700 million for deserving clients with a focus on outstanding customer service. For a free consultation, call 800-818-1818. Available 24/7.

