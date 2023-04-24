Dominic Paluzzi selected to Cybersecurity Docket's Incident Response 50

CLEVELAND, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald Hopkins is proud to congratulate member and Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Co-Chair Dominic Paluzzi on his selection to Cybersecurity Docket's Incident Response 50 for 2023.

Cybersecurity Docket calls the Incident Response 50 "our list of the 50 best data breach response lawyers in the business. Based on nominations, input from numerous senior lawyers and other professionals in the field, and considerable research, we tried to answer a simple question: Who would you hire if your company suddenly found itself the victim of a data breach?"

Cybersecurity Docket also imposed the following three requirements:

Candidates for the Incident Response 50 must be in the private sector for at least the past two years.

Candidates for the Incident Response 50 must have a practice that is dedicated primarily to data breach response work.

Candidates for the Incident Response 50 must be attorneys (as opposed to accountants, economists or other experts).

Paluzzi was also recognized by Cybersecurity Docket in 2016, 2018 and 2022. He advises organizations on data privacy and cybersecurity risks on both a national and international basis, including proactive compliance, incident response strategies and management, and defense of regulatory enforcement actions and single-plaintiff and class action litigation. Paluzzi has counseled clients through over 10,000 data breaches and privacy incidents where he works closely with local, state and federal law enforcement, forensic investigators and third-party cybersecurity vendors to offer his clients efficient and effective breach response services in compliance with the numerous state, federal, international and industry-specific legal obligations.

As a Platinum Breach Coach®, the Data Privacy and Cybersecurity team at McDonald Hopkins works closely with law enforcement, forensic investigators and third-party cybersecurity vendors to offer organizations efficient and effective incident response services in compliance with the numerous and rapidly changing state, federal, international and industry-specific privacy and breach notice laws. We also offer Cyber Savvy pre-breach services that focus on proactively managing personal, sensitive and confidential information and minimizing the risk of a data privacy incident. Our experienced team provides client support during investigations by state, federal and international regulators, and we have significant experience in privacy litigation prosecution (indemnification) and defense (single plaintiff and class action).

About McDonald Hopkins

Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Baltimore/Annapolis, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com .

