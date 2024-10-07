Dominica Announces 2024 World Creole Music Festival: Nightly Lineup, Tickets, and Sponsors

ROSEAU, Dominica, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominica is gearing up for the 24th annual World Creole Music Festival at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium from October 25th to 27th, 2024. This year's festival will showcase a mix of performances from local, regional and international artists, featuring diverse genres such as bouyon, cadence, reggae, dancehall, zouk, kompa, soca, and afrobeats.

The festival will kick off on Friday, October 25th with performances by Dominica's Extasy Band and TK International alongside international acts T-Vice from Haiti, Nadia Batson from Trinidad and Tobago, Valiant from Jamaica and Rotimi from Nigeria.

Saturday, October 26th will see headline performances from Caribbean Music Awards People's Choice, Asa Bantan; Caribbean Music Awards Artist of the Year in the Bouyon category, Mr. Ridge alongside Pudaz; Kassav from Martinique & Guadelopue; Damien & Stephen Marley from Jamaica; and Grammy Award Winner WizKid from Nigeria. Performers from St. Lucia, Umpa & Subance will also take the stage.

The final night, Sunday, October 27th, will feature Kai from Haiti, Dominica's Signal Band and Midnight Groovers and Caribbean Music Awards Male Soca Artist of the Year Skinny Fabulous from St. Vincent, Voice from Trinidad and Tian Winter from Antigua. Gramps Morgan & Friends, Luciano and Dwayne Stephenson from Jamaica and Fanny J from French Guiana will bring the festival to a close.

Ticket Information:

Friday: Advance - EC$175 | At Gate - EC$200

Saturday: Advance - EC$250 | At Gate - EC$300

Sunday: Advance - EC$175 | At Gate - EC$200

Season Ticket Price: EC$450 | At Gate – EC$500

All tickets can be purchased online at www.dominicafestivals.com. Tickets can also be purchased in Dominica at Depex Color Lab, Bullseye Pharmacy and the General Post Office (opposite Roseau Ferry Terminal) from Monday to Friday, between 8 AM - 1 PM and 2 PM - 4 PM. Season tickets can be purchased in St. Lucia at The Cell outlets at Bay Walk Mall, William Peter Boulevard, Vieux Port and Soufriere; and in Antigua at Roti King on St Mary Street and Cool and Smooth on Market Street.

The 2024 festival's sponsors include the Presenting Sponsors, the Government of Dominica and Discover Dominica Authority. Platinum Sponsor is Montreal Management Consultants Development Ltd. National Bank of Dominica Ltd. is the Premier Bank of the World Creole Music Festival; Tropical Shipping is the Gold Sponsor; and Digicel (Dominica) Ltd is the Silver Sponsor. Corporate Sponsors include FRS Express des Iles, Republic Bank EC Ltd and Belfast Estate Ltd/Kubuli. Media Partners are DBS Radio, GIS Dominica, Kairi FM, Q95/WICE, Emo News, Vibes Radio, The Wave St. Lucia, RCI Guadeloupe & Martinique, NRJ, Bel Radio, GIS Antigua and ABS Antigua. The Business Sponsors are Carib Beer, Pirates Ltd, Josephine Gabriel & Company Limited – Heineken Beer, Patty Shack Dominica, InterContinental Cabrits Resort & Spa, Fort Young Hotel, & Alliance Francaise.

About Dominica

Dominica (pronounced Dom-in-EEK-a) lies in the Eastern Caribbean between Guadeloupe to the north and Martinique to the south. Air travelers can connect to Dominica directly from Miami on American Airlines and make regional connections on InterCaribbean Airways, WINAIR, Caribbean Airlines, and Silver Airways - (Code share: American Airlines, Delta, JetBlue) from the surrounding hubs of Antigua, Barbados, Guadeloupe, Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, St Lucia, the British Virgin Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. If traveling by sea, travelers may connect to Dominica on the L 'Express des Iles ferry service from Guadeloupe, Martinique, and St. Lucia.

For More Information, contact:

Monelle Alexis

Communications and Public Relations Specialist

Discover Dominica Authority

(767) 275-6173

[email protected]

