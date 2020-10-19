Dominica Had an "Exemplary Response to the Coronavirus Crisis", Says UK Development Director in the Caribbean

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commonwealth of Dominica has done "a superb job" at containing the spread of Covid-19 on the island. This is according to Stefan Kossoff, the UK Development Director in the Caribbean, who made the statement during a ceremony last Friday. The Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO), alongside the UK and Canada, donated respirators, masks and other personal protective equipment for frontline workers.

Mr Kossoff also noted that the British government stands by Dominica on its journey to become "the world's first climate-resilient nation". This includes projects totalling £62 (≈US$80.6) million for infrastructure and healthcare development, upgrading water supply systems, harnessing geothermal energy, and supporting youth. This complements the contribution from Dominica's world-leading Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, which supports virtually all aspects of life on the island.

"I would like to commend the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica for its exemplary response to the coronavirus crisis," Mr Kossoff said during the handover ceremony. "In particular, I want to praise the hard work of the health officials and personnel who have been on the frontline protecting the citizens of Dominica for many months. You have done a superb job to keep case numbers down and prevent community spread."

Dominica reopened its borders for citizens mid-July and for tourists - in early August. To date, the island registered only 33 Covid-19 cases and no related deaths. As one of the safest countries in the world, Dominica just launched the "Safe in Nature" tourism campaign. A popular destination for families, the island offers those who wish to call it a permanent home an extensive family-friendly option to live, work and study there through the Citizenship by Investment Programme. What is required is a clean record and a financial contribution starting at US$100,000. If approved, successful applicants and future descendants obtain citizenship for life.

Dominica used considerable CBI funds to transform the island after Hurricane Maria wiped 226% of its GDP in 2017. Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit pledged a resilience-building, eco-conscious agenda and the investment is starting to pay off. Plastic bans, green energy, ecotourism, nature and marine life preservation, free hurricane-proof housing, more health centres and modernised infrastructure won over nature lovers and foreign investors alike.

