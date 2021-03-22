Dominica Invites Remote Workers to Stay in Nature Island with Launch of Work in Nature Visa

Families as well as individuals are encouraged to apply for the WIN visa with Dominica offering a family bundle programme that encourages children to attend school on the island. In order to apply, applicants must make a non-refundable application fee of $100 while the visa itself is $800 for singles and $1,200 for families. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and of good character with no criminal record. In addition, they must expect to earn an income of $50,000 or more over the next 12 months or have a means of supporting themselves, their spouse/partner and any dependants. Once applying, a response should be issued within seven days.

Aside from offering an attractive visa for remote workers, the initiative supports tourism stakeholders on the island that have been impacted by the pandemic. The Minister of Tourism, Denise Charles, highlighted the importance of this: "This is one of the initiatives which will help boost our tourism industry in our phased tourism recovery approach, while providing a safe environment for persons to work remotely in a tropical environment. Stakeholders and island partners have all collaborated to provide an attractive programme which also helps to create the opportunity for economic recovery."

Known as the "Nature Isle of the Caribbean," Dominica is not your typical Caribbean island. Its mountainous terrain and abundance of rivers and lakes make it the ideal destination to rejuvenate, relax and refocus. The protection and preservation of the environment is part of Dominica's ethos. Following the devastating impact of Hurricane Maria, Dominica pledged that it would become the world's first climate-resilient nation.

Since then, Dominica has endeavoured to introduce sustainability to all walks of everyday life. The island implemented a plastic ban that was described as the world's most "comprehensive" by National Geographic. Dominica is also in the process of constructing its first geothermal plant which is anticipated to be completed in 2022. Once completed, not only will it drastically reduce electricity costs but will also supply energy to neighbouring islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe.

With tourism being a significant driver of Dominica's economy, the Nature Isle has been welcoming international hotel brands to its shores for the last several years. Each resort is built to specific environmental standards which prioritises the natural environment and local community. This includes everything from sourcing food locally to employing eco-friendly practices in daily operations. Dominica has quickly become a top destination for environmentally sensitive tourists who want a luxury experience but not at the cost of the ecosystem.

Additionally, for several decades, Dominica has been welcoming foreign investors to become citizens of the island with full rights once making an economic contribution to either a government fund or selected real estate options. Known as the Citizenship by Investment Programme, successful applicants unlock a wealth of benefits including increased travel freedom to over 140 countries and territories, and the ability to pass citizenship down to future generations. Over the last four years, Dominica has been ranked as the best destination for second citizenship by experts at the Financial Times' PWM magazine.

Those who make Dominica their home, whether for a short-period or lifelong, can rest assured that their second home has an abundance of opportunities, from education to business, a rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure and a natural environment to be envied.

To apply for the Work in Nature Visa, please visit: www.windominica.dm.

