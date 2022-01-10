Dominica is Committed to Housing Every Family as 1,000 New Homes are Planned for 2022

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commonwealth of Dominica is moving toward attaining its "Dynamic Dominica" goal as they announce that a further 1000 homes will be built during 2022. In his first online show of the New Year, Prime Minister Dr the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit addressed the nation with ambitious plans for 2022, highlighting the ongoing Housing Revolution Project.

Dominica's government has been praised by global organisations like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for its consistent performance in providing benefits to its citizens, including housing, healthcare, education, and infrastructure building. These life-changing projects are funded by the nation's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, which continues to have a positive impact on the citizens of Dominica.

The Housing Revolution is one of many projects funded by the country's CBI Programme. The Government aims to build 5,000 new modern, climate-resilient homes for affected families, along with community facilities, health centres and modern infrastructure.

"We are expecting to see the construction of up to 1,000 homes in 2022. Good news for those who are waiting for homes. The Government have given the commitment to housing every family," said Prime Minister Skerrit.

"We touched the lives of families from Marigot, Yampiece, Goodwill, Giraudel, Portsmouth, Sineku, Delices and Warner. This project dates back to my negotiations with the World Bank less than a month after Hurricane Maria for an EC$110 million financial package to restore livelihoods in the agriculture and housing sectors," he added.

The Dominica government initiated this project to build back better after Hurricane Maria hit the island in 2017. All the buildings being constructed are climate-resilient and are capable of handling any category five hurricanes.

"If we work together, we can achieve even more. We will continue to advance these transformational projects in order to create a Dynamic Dominica. Many of these projects, including the Housing Recovery Project, are made possible from the funds raised through Dominica's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme," said Prime Minister Skerrit.

Established in 1993, Dominica's CBI Programme welcomes investors and their families to become citizens of the nation once contributing to an Economic Diversification Fund or through Approved Real Estate Investment. After successfully passing its multi-tiered vetting process, successful applicants gain second citizenship along with travel freedom to over 160 destinations, the right to live, work and study in the nation, as well as the ability to pass down citizenship for generations to come.

[email protected], www.csglobalpartners.com





