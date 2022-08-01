Dominica Ranks as The #1 Caribbean Island by Travel + Leisure

The Caribbean's Nature Island was named best in class in the 2022 World's Best Awards

MIAMI, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel + Leisure readers know best when it comes to travel experiences around the globe. Ranking activities and sights, natural attractions and beaches, food, friendliness and overall value, the publication's annual World's Best Awards has listed Dominica as the top island in the Caribbean. Described as "stunning" and "anything-but-average," this hidden gem is a dream come true for eco-travelers, hikers, snorkelers, but also travelers seeking a luxury experience. Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica, the island's premier luxury resort, serves as the ultimate basecamp for authentic outdoor experiences without sacrificing on service and comfort. Getting to the island is now easier than ever, thanks to relaxed entry restrictions and new daily nonstop service between Miami International Airport (MIA) and Douglas-Charles International Airport (DOM).

Known as the "Nature Island" for its lush tropical rainforest and wooded mountains, Dominica is secluded from mass tourism, making it an ideal destination for travelers seeking the ultimate in space, privacy and eco-adventure pursuits. With its jaw-dropping nature views, rainforests, waterfalls, volcanoes and black-sand beaches, the island offers unforgettable experiences that are a rarity in today's over-crowded and over-developed destinations.

Surrounded by abundant natural beauty and numerous opportunities for eco-adventures, Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica proves to be the perfect setting for an unforgettable getaway. From the resort's central location, families, nature lovers, historians and hikers can explore Cabrits National Park and enjoy excursions to nearby caves, hot springs and waterfalls.

"We are humbled and proud for our destination to be recognized by Travel + Leisure readers as the top island in the Caribbean," said Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinksi Dominica Hotel Manager Pascale Selwan. "We look forward to welcoming guests to our piece of paradise and providing them with Kempinski's legendary amenities and service."

For more information or reservations, please visit https://www.kempinski.com/en/dominica/cabrits-resort-kempinski-dominica/

About Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica: Situated in Douglas Bay on the northwest side of the island, Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica provides a breath-taking panoramic view of the Caribbean Sea as well as easy access to explore the island's countless waterfalls, natural



hot springs and 365 rivers, one for each day of the year. All 151 rooms, suites, duplexes and villas are luxuriously appointed. Resort features include two distinctive restaurants for local and international cuisine, including farm-to-table and sea-to-table dining, and a bar; an 18,000 sq ft spa; four pools; six beach cabanas; modern fitness facilities; two tennis courts; a children's club and on-site water sports. More than 8,000 sq ft of events space, including three meeting rooms, a boardroom and an outdoor amphitheatre, provide options for executive retreats, weddings and celebrations.

