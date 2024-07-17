Dominica Ranks No. 1 Island in the Caribbean, Bermuda and the Bahamas and No. 5 Island in the World in Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards 2024

2024 marks the third consecutive year The Nature Island has been granted these prestigious awards

ROSEAU, Dominica, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel + Leisure readers have once again voted Dominica (pronounced Dom-in-EEK-a) as the No. 1 island Caribbean destination and No. 5 island in the World in its 2024 World's Best Awards. Dominica receives this number one spot for the third year in a row and moved up three spots in the 'Best Islands in the World' category, reinforcing the destination's exceptional allure as a unique vacation experience and captivating tourism product.

"We are honored that Dominica has completed its 'three-peat' as the top destination in the region by such a well-respected travel brand and its readers," said Hon. Denise Charles, Dominica's Minister of Tourism. "This is a true testament to our ongoing efforts to preserve the natural beauty of Dominica and the one-of-a-kind experiences it has to offer, as well the warm hospitality of our hotels, tour operators and people. We hope that this continuous recognition solidifies Dominica's top spot on the map for travelers who are seeking the most authentic Caribbean experience centered around nature."

Over the past couple years, Dominica has seen an impressive growth in tourism numbers as a result of recent interest in off the beaten path destinations that focus on nature, sustainability and wellness. The island provides a diverse range of accommodation options tailored to meet various preferences, from eco-friendly establishments to sustainable luxury. Secret Bay, also recognized as the No. 1 resort in the Caribbean by Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards 2024 for the third year in a row, is a prime example of the continuously exceptional offerings available in Dominica.

Secret Bay, Dominica's all-villa, six-star, Relais & Châteaux rainforest resort, features a limited collection of freestanding, secluded and sustainably crafted villas, along with wellness facilities, recreational amenities, locally sourced and sustainable culinary offerings, a wealth of transformational experiences and unmatched personalized service.

Each year, Travel + Leisure recognizes the top hotels, islands, cities, cruise lines, airlines, spas and more around the globe, based on the results of the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2024 readers' survey. Readers rated islands based on the following characteristics: natural attractions/beaches, activities/sights, restaurants/food, people/friendliness and value.

The Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards is known as an essential, trusted source for inspiration and guidance as travelers make plans to set out on trips around the globe. The Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2024 list can be found on https://www.travelandleisure.com/worlds-best and will be featured in the August issue of Travel + Leisure.

Media Contact:

Zapwater Communications

Holly Zawyer

E: [email protected] / Ph: (305) 444-4033

SOURCE Discover Dominica Authority