Dominica's High Vaccination and Strong Healthcare Structure Reinforces Trust in US and UK Travellers

LONDON, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to data, the Commonwealth of Dominica ranks third highest in the Eastern Caribbean for COVID-19 vaccine administration. As of July 11th, the nation takes eighth place in Latin America for the number of doses per 100 population dispensed.

During a press conference last week, Dominica's National Epidemiologist, Dr Shalauddin Ahmed, stated that 27 percent of the population fully got their jabs and that no coronavirus-related deaths were reported throughout the pandemic. Other officials said that the government is trying every possible aspect to improve travel for vaccinated people. Now, fully vaccinated travellers no longer need to quarantine if they are negative for COVID-19 during the on arrival Rapid Antigen testing.

Seeing Dominica's success with the battle against COVID-19, many travellers feel confident in visiting the Nature Isle. Travel writer Metanoya Webb escaped to the island earlier this year to witness its lush mountains and rivers. Webb travelled to Dominica through its "Safe in Nature" campaign that provides a managed tourism experience committed to following strict guidelines that protect visitors. "My research told me that Dominica is taking COVID-19 protocols seriously, which settled my reservations about leaving US soil during the deadliest pandemic in my lifetime," she said.

Along with its high vaccination rates, Dominica also champions a stable and robust healthcare system. In the last four years alone, three healthcare centres and six hospitals have been repaired following a 2017 hurricane through the country's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme's funds. CBI revenue has also helped build the soon to open Marigot Hospital, which has a capacity of 75 beds and a wide range of necessary services and modern state-of-the-art facilities.

"There are many areas in which the CBI funds are being used…. All the many health centres that you are seeing, the Marigot hospital, the housing projects, the schools, the five-star hotels, these are all because of the CBI programme," said Parliamentary Representative Hon. Dr Irving McIntyre.

The CBI Index – a report published by the Financial Times' Professional Wealth Management magazine – noted Dominica as the best country for citizenship by investment for the past four years. Individuals applying to Dominica's CBI Programme can make a US$100,000 starting contribution through the Economic Diversification Fund (EDF), which supports public and private projects such as healthcare. Alternatively, they can make a minimum US$200,000 investment in a government-approved ecotourism real estate project.

[email protected], www.csglobalpartners.com

SOURCE CS Global Partners