Dominica Secures Direct Miami Flight, Becomes Perfect Winter Holiday Destination for Americans

LONDON, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commonwealth of Dominica is set to be the newest destination in the Caribbean in which American Airlines will fly to later this year. A statement from the airline company said that it was trying to strengthen its presence in the region by offering direct flights from Miami International Airport (MIA) to Dominica's Douglas-Charles Airport. The Embraer 175 aircraft will launch its service on December 8th this year, operating twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

As vaccination rates continue to go up and travel restrictions are lifted across the country and globe, many Americans are eager to resume travelling. A recent survey of 1,500 Americans concluded Americans are feeling even more optimistic about travelling than they were earlier this year. When the same study was conducted in January, less than half were optimistic about travelling in 2021, but optimism has now increased to 85 percent.

According to Hon. Denise Charles, Dominica's Minister of Tourism, the nation is the "perfect" spot for a relaxing winter vacation. "The government of Dominica has done an exceptional job at maintaining COVID-19 safety measures for all locals and travellers. The island is excited to welcome everyone who wants to experience our beautiful nature and hospitality while getting away from crowded cities and the everyday hustle."

Over the last decade, Dominica has made leaps in improving its tourism infrastructure. The government has built several luxury eco-tourism resorts, invested heavily in small businesses, and is in the process of constructing a new international airport expected to bring in more flights from Europe and North America.

Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr the Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit has shown incredible support for the project. "The airport will begin to rise out of the ground, then from the ground to the air, and I give you the solemn assurance that planes will land here direct from Europe and the US in 2025," he said at the agreement-signing ceremony to start building last month.

The project is solely funded by the country's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, which Dominica launched in 1993, making it one of the oldest in the investment migration industry. The programme lets vetted foreign investors and their families become citizens of Dominica after contributing to the island's economy. Successful applicants not only gain second citizenship from a country whose passport opens up visa-free and visa-on-arrival access to 75 percent of the world, but they also get to live, work and study in Dominica whenever they want.

