Dominica Welcomes Tourists: More Airlines Will Operate, and Two Citizenship by Investment Hotels Certify as COVID-19 Safe

LONDON, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Several airlines are providing services to the Commonwealth of Dominica since the country reopened its borders to nationals on July 15th. As of August 7th, Dominica also welcomes tourists. During a press briefing on Monday, the Deputy Coordinator for the reopening of borders and Tourism Director, Colin Piper, said that more airlines would be operating in Dominica from August 11th. The total number of COVID-19 cases remains at 18 on the island with no related deaths.

According to Mr Piper, Silver Airways will operate in the country on Thursday and Saturday from San Juan, and Air Antilles will fly daily from Barbados with a connection from St Lucia to Dominica. Air Antilles will also serve from Point-a-Pitre to Dominica.

Mr Piper also added that "thirteen properties have been issued [a] COVID-19 certificate of approval." He confirmed that two hotels approved for Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme – Cabrits Resort and Spa Kempinski Dominica and Secret Bay – are already on the list. Mr Piper explained that there are currently 415 COVID-certified rooms on the island, with more to follow shortly.

Dominica's emerging ecotourism sector keeps garnering prestigious accolades. In December 2019, the five-star Cabrits Resort and Spa Kempinski Dominica won the 'New Hotel of the Year' award as part of the 2020 Caribbean Travel Awards. This year, the prestigious Travel + Leisure magazine named Secret Bay as the best resort in the Caribbean, Bermuda and the Bahamas, in 2020's World's Best Awards.

As per the country's protocols, all visitors entering Dominica must complete a health questionnaire and to undertake a PCR test within three days before their arrival date. Travellers must upload a negative PCR result to receive a health approval notification and submit a copy to Dominica's port health officer upon arrival.

Dominica's CBI Programme, established in 1993, is one of the oldest and best in the world. Applicants must first undergo a thorough due diligence investigation. Once passed, they can either contribute to a government fund or invest in pre-approved real estate. When the requirements are satisfied, investors can obtain second citizenship for themselves and their eligible dependants. Economic citizens become entitled to the benefits associated with Dominican citizenship, including visa-free and visa-on-arrival travel to 140 destinations and the right to live, work and study in Dominica.

[email protected], www.csglobalpartners.com

SOURCE CS Global Partners

Related Links

http://www.csglobalpartners.com

