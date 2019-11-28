Dominican CBI-approved Resort Fit for Royalty Joins Exclusive Relais & Châteaux Group

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Secret Bay, an eco-luxury resort in the Commonwealth of Dominica, announces that it has been accepted in the Relais & Châteaux group. The resort is thus joining an association of 580 privately owned and run luxury boutique hotels and gourmet restaurants that embrace the unique culture of their extraordinary locations. Secret Bay becomes the first Relais & Châteaux member in Dominica and is the only such hotel on the island approved under the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme.

Investors can still try to own a piece of Secret Bay and receive Dominica's valuable citizenship in return. But first, they must pass a series of due diligence checks because being offered citizenship in Dominica is seen a great honour not bestowed upon just anyone. Luckily, applicants are not required to have previous entrepreneurial experience, nor reside or pass language and culture tests, though visiting Dominica is highly recommended for the sheer natural beauty, warmth of native Dominicans and seeing how the island is transforming with one's CBI contribution.

Secret Bay is helping establish an enviable ecotourism sector in Dominica, along with a select few other hotels, also approved under the CBI Programme. The focus, especially at The Residences villas at Secret Bay, is on privacy, tranquility, luxury, sustainability and bespoke services, such as designated master chefs cooking especially for each guest. The villas and surroundings are so intimate, that some are fit for royalty and celebrities seeking uninterrupted, ultra-luxurious and peaceful retreats.

"We are deeply honoured to share that Secret Bay has been selected to join Relais & Châteaux," said the management in a recent statement. "Our dedication to sustainability, highly personalised service and culinary ingenuity are just a few reasons why we've been recognised as one of the World's Finest Intimate Hotels."

Dominica is entering an enviable journey towards economic growth, with a spectacular comeback after widespread devastation following Hurricane Maria. It achieves this at an alert pace largely thanks to foreign direct investment via the CBI Programme. The entire country is on a mission to 'build back better' – now a national policy – and determined to become "the world's first climate-resilient nation," a promise Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit made two years ago and appears to be on track to fulfillment, as recently recognised by media giant National Geographic.

Contact:

pr@csglobalpartners.com

www.csglobalpartners.com

SOURCE CS Global Partners

Related Links

https://csglobalpartners.com

