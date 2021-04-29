Dominican University of California's Barowsky School of Business Poised for Growth Following AACSB Accreditation

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominican University of California's Barowsky School of Business (BSB) has joined the network of business schools accredited by AACSB International (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business). AACSB accreditation recognizes demonstrated excellence in faculty research, curriculum development, innovative instruction, student learning, and impact.

Less than six percent of the world's business schools are accredited by AACSB, which has been setting the gold standard for business education since 1916.

"This achievement recognizes the strength of our faculty, the commitment of our staff, the innovation of our leadership, and the dedication of our University to delivering an exceptional education," said Dominican President Mary B. Marcy.

BSB is Marin County's largest and oldest business school. Its location in one of the country's most entrepreneurial and socially-conscious areas attracts students from across California, the United States, and overseas.

AACSB accreditation will increase the San Francisco Bay Area university's national and global visibility, while also allowing the school to develop partnerships with companies providing tuition support for employees, said BSB Dean Dr. Yung-Jae Lee.

"Because the AACSB accreditation is synonymous with a high-quality business education through innovation, engagement, and impact, the accreditation will help BSB in attracting outstanding students to the undergraduate and graduate programs," Dr. Lee said.

"Accreditation will particularly help BSB to recruit more international students, as these students often only consider schools holding AACSB accreditation," he added. "U.S. companies providing tuition support to their employees prefer to work with accredited business schools, and we look forward to developing additional partnerships with San Francisco Bay Area companies and organizations now we are accredited."

BSB's undergraduate Business Administration program weaves ethics and social responsibility into the curriculum. Flexibility allows business students to double major or add minors in a range of disciplines, including coding and software design, biochemistry, communication, literature, science, psychology, environmental sciences, and global public health.

Graduate programs include a tailored one-year MBA that emphasizes strategic management, global business, leadership, negotiation, networking, team-building, and effective communication skills. A 12-month Master of Science in Business Analytics offers coursework in data visualization, programming, data security, machine learning, and cloud computing.

The BSB's new 12-month Master of Science in Accounting features a deep dive into the growing field of accounting analytics. Small classes allow for personalized instruction as graduates prepare for the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) exam.

