Dominica's Citizenship by Investment Programme Adds New Development to Real Estate Roster

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica has approved a new real estate development option to operate under its world-leading Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. The upcoming boutique resort, Timbo's Downtown, is anticipated to become the hotspot for business lodgings and luxury leisure in Dominica's capital. The property is also the second to be developed under the Timbo brand on the island. The first opened in 2017.

The Timbo property is now the eighth approved development that applicants can invest in under the CBI Programme. Additional properties on the island include renowned brands from the likes of Marriott, Hilton and Kempinski, with other unique boutique resorts like Secret Bay and Jungle Bay. Dominica's real estate sector has been pivotal to bolstering eco-tourism on the island, attracting investors and holidaymakers alike.

As much of the world continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic, Caribbean real estate has seen a surge in interest, particularly from Americans investors hoping to secure a Plan B should one be needed. "Dominica has such a diverse real estate offering ranging from internationally branded hotels and eco-resorts. Timbo's Downtown is a fantastic addition to a great array of real estate in Dominica. With easy access to USA and the surge in demand for ecotourism it makes ideal investment and asset diversification for Americans," says Paul Singh, Director at CS Global Partners. Investors who choose this route can also expect a return on their investment as they are permitted to sell the property after holding it for the required number of years.

Introduced in 1993, Dominica's CBI Programme has gone on to become the world's best offering for second citizenship as internationally recognised by the annual CBI Index. For the last four consecutive years, Dominica has led the investment migration industry with its transparency, affordability and efficiency. Applicants who want to become citizens of Dominica can do so by either investing $200,000 in a chosen pre-approved real estate property or by contributing to the government fund for $100,000.

After undergoing stringent due diligence checks, successful applicants unlock a world of possibilities including increased travel freedom to approximately 140 destinations, the right to live and work in the country and the invaluable option to pass citizenship down for generations to come.

SOURCE CS Global Partners