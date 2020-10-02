Dominica's Leader to 'Level Playing Field' With Citizenship-by-Investment-Funded Homes

LONDON, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the second residence allocation ceremony in September, the Commonwealth of Dominica's Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, spoke about elevating the island by providing housing. Funded by the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, the Housing Revolution initiative aims to make all new infrastructure in withstand hurricanes.

After 2015's Tropical Storm Erika, the Government of Dominica took immediate action to recover from the disastrous event and responded promptly to the greatest need of the country – the rebuilding of homes. When a natural disaster in 2017 once more destroyed majority of the houses in Dominica, the Housing Revolution emerged as the Government's prime response to the catastrophic events experienced by the Dominicans. For Prime Minister Skerrit, the priority became safeguarding citizens by making the nation the first in the world to be climate-resilient.

"When we see the landscape of Dominica and compare it to 15 or 20 years ago, we can see the vast number of homes that have been constructed because of the facilitation of this Dominican Labour Party," said the Prime Minister at the Jimmit ceremony where he appointed 30 families with keys to their new homes. "We are to bring everybody to the level playing field. Those who are up, keep them going up, those who are down, bring them up," he added.

The CBI Programme in Dominica was launched in 1993. It is one of the oldest Programmes in the world and has since been a significant player in improving the lives of Dominican citizens. From socio-economic affairs like education and healthcare to making the island a Caribbean tourism must-see, the Programme has helped numerous sectors in the country.

Following a foreign investor's rigorous vetting, they can earn Dominica's prestigious citizenship with a minimum contribution of US$100,000 to the Economic Diversification Fund or through an investment of at least US$200,000 in pre-approved real estate. The economic citizens are afforded access to an array of immigration benefits, including freedom of travel – with visa-free or visa-on-arrival entry to approximately 140 countries, and the prospect of securing a safe future for themselves and generations to come.

Last month, the island's CBI Programme was voted best in the world by the Financial Times' Professional Wealth Magazine for its due diligence, affordability, efficiency and commitment to integrity.

