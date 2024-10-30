Dominica's Six-Star Secret Bay Launches Fractional Real Estate Starting at USD$216,000 for Its Two $4.5M Multi-Villa Estates-- With Optional Benefit Of Second Citizenship

Starting at USD$216,000 for two weeks and up to $1 Million for 10 weeks, the flexible fractional share model at Secret Bay, the six-star rainforest resort named No. 1 Resort Hotel in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas in Travel + Leisure's 2024 World's Best Awards, comes with membership to ThirdHome and the opportunity to qualify for second citizenship.

PORTSMOUTH, Dominica, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Residences at Secret Bay , a limited-luxury collection of fully-appointed, sustainable residences secluded within the gated confines of Secret Bay —Dominica's all-villa rainforest resort renowned for its six-star experience and a member of Relais & Châteaux—announced today the launch of an unrivaled fractional share ownership program. This new way to own at Secret Bay complements the resort's whole-ownership sales, Citizenship by Investment program, and Gemstones, a Residence Club at Secret Bay.

Secret Bay's new fractional program provides an exclusive opportunity to purchase a real ownership share in the LLCs that grants freehold title to the property within the Clifftop Zabuco & Ti-Fèy Multi-Villa Estates, each priced at $4.5 million. These estates are among the Caribbean's most architecturally significant and luxurious villa compounds. Each Multi-Villa Estate includes two villas: the iconic Zabuco Villa, spanning 3,338 square feet and designed to capture the romance of its rainforest setting perfectly, and the two-story Ti-Fèy Villa, offering 1.5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms across 1,686 square feet of indoor-outdoor living space, ideal for a family stay. Ownership includes two weeks of stay: one week in the Zabuco Villa and one week in the Ti-Fèy Villa. This allows owners to tailor stays as a serene couples retreat or an entire family gathering. Located within the dramatic Clifftop enclave, these estates offer breathtaking views from over 200 feet above sea level, blending luxury with nature in an unparalleled setting.

This program offers ownership from two to 10 weeks—from $216,000 up to $1,000,000—with no annual fees. It provides a potential return on investment based on Secret Bay's unique ownership model, and benefits, including membership to ThirdHome and the opportunity to qualify for second citizenship.

"We're excited to introduce this innovative real estate offering at Secret Bay," said Marvlyn James, Director of Sales and Marketing at The Residences at Secret Bay. "Further making this fractional offering unrivaled is the growing demand for second citizenship, particularly among those seeking safety, security, and a 'Plan B.' Having recently been voted the #1 Resort in the Caribbean by Travel + Leisure and being situated on the unspoiled 'Nature Island' of the Caribbean, this is truly a one of a kind ownership and investment opportunity."

The Multi-Villa Estates fractional program arrives four years after the successful launch of whole ownership sales and three years after Secret Bay set a record by selling Dominica's most expensive vacation home estate for US $7.1 million. To date, Secret Bay owners have enjoyed the benefit of no annual or owner fees while receiving varying positive returns on investment, paid quarterly. This is made possible through Secret Bay's innovative model, where the resort reserves several weeks in each villa for rental. After expenses, the resulting rental income is shared with owners on a per-villa basis. The program also parallels Secret Bay's successful Citizenship by Investment (CBI) offering. This established and qualified investment program allows individuals or families to obtain citizenship and a second passport through contributions to the economy, society, culture, or other national interests as authorized by the Government of Dominica.

Designed to be the most effortless way to own a Caribbean vacation home, The Residences fractional program grants owners privileged access to Secret Bay's incomparable six-star services and amenities. These include the open-air Zing Zing Restaurant, treetop couple's Gommier Spa, riverside Bwa Mang Wellness Pavilion, seaside Zamann Watersports Hut, three swimmable beaches, a saltwater infinity pool, beachfront bar and restaurant, state-of-the-art fitness center, microbrewery, curated art gallery, and the Caribbean's longest hillside funicular. Owners also benefit from high-speed Wi-Fi, access to Secret Bay's high-performing property rental program, property management and upkeep, and a commitment to leveraging the network to facilitate resale. This program also provides the unique opportunity to gain second citizenship status through Dominica's CBI program and membership to the luxury home-sharing community ThirdHome.

Secret Bay is located in Dominica, known as the "Nature Island of the Caribbean" for its unparalleled natural beauty and commitment to sustainability. Dominica is renowned for its abundant natural splendors, from 365 rivers to the world's second-largest boiling lake, subterranean volcanoes, mountains, waterfalls, hot springs, black and white sand beaches, and home to the world's only resident pod of sperm whales. As one of the last truly unspoiled islands, Dominica fosters complete immersion in the healing powers of nature, allowing modern-day travelers to reap the nourishing rewards of a lush, sparsely populated ecosystem. This last-of-its-kind destination offers bucket-list experiences such as swimming with whales, world-class scuba diving, and canyoning through pristine landscapes. Recently named the Favorite Island in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas in Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards for 2024—for the third consecutive year—Dominica continues to captivate those seeking an off-the-beaten-path paradise.

Fractional ownership begins at $216,000 for two weeks and ranges up to $1 million for ten weeks. Whole Ownership real estate opportunities are available for Villas starting at $1.39m and Multi-Villa Estates at $4.5m. For more information, visit: https://secretbay.dm/residences/ or email [email protected] .

