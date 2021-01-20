Dominica's Success with Battling COVID-19 an Incentive for Second Citizenship Seekers

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/-- According to the Commonwealth of Dominica's National Epidemiologist Dr Shlauddin Ahmed, Dominica has one of the lowest COVID-19 positivity rates in the Caribbean. Last week, in a press conference, he confirmed that the three new cases were from travellers who were already under quarantine. Furthermore, the national epidemiologist stated that no local coronavirus cases had been detected in the country for three months.

As the rest of the world battles with the second and third wave, individuals fed up with their government's inefficiency in dealing with the pandemic have resorted to a plan B in Dominica. In a webinar held on January 15, Prime Minister Dr the Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit said that Dominica was a safe destination for those looking for safety amidst the crisis. He also said a "dramatic" increase in applications to the country's Citizenship by Investment Programme since the start of the pandemic.

"The important aspect of the Citizenship by Investment Programme is that it is very robust and resilient. […] As a matter of fact, we have seen an increase in applications because [people] need to move and need to create a better place of safety. [Applications] from so many families and business people have been dramatically increased as a result of COVID-19," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister was joined by His Excellency Emmanuel Nanthan, the Head of Dominica's Citizenship by Investment Unit, in the webinar. "We live in a COVID-19 pandemic. The concept of having that physical safety is quite clear. Dominica is this beautiful, rich, green, healthy spot in the world with a small population and a lot to offer," said His Excellency.

Established in 1993, Dominica's economic citizenship programme legally offers individuals and families worldwide second citizenship and passport in only three to four months with no visit to the country required. The Caribbean nation has an excellent international reputation, and consequently, its passport provides visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to over 75 percent of the world.

Dominica's Citizenship by Investment Programme is legally entrenched in law. Since local law does not contain any restrictions on holding dual nationality, obtaining second citizenship in the country is a confidential process that does not require a person to renounce their existing citizenship.

Contact Details:

[email protected]

www.csglobalpartners.com

SOURCE CS Global Partners

Related Links

http://www.csglobalpartners.com

