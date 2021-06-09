Dominica's Tourism Board Launches Staycation 2021 and Relaxes Travel Requirements for Vaccinated Visitors

LONDON, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commonwealth of Dominica's tourism board has launched its Staycation 2021 to provide increased business to the sector during the summer months. Staycation was first launched in 2012 to give locals and visitors a chance to rediscover the lush island through various activities. It witnessed its highest number of participants in 2020. Dominica has continued to find innovative means to keep tourism alive despite the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staycation 2021 will feature tours from Extreme Dominica Waitukubuli Adventure Tours, Decide on Dominica, and Sheppee Fun Tours. These groups will enable visitors to engage in an authentic tourism experience beyond the typical Caribbean holiday, including hikes, diving and snorkelling, canyoning, whale watching, waterfalls, rivers and beaches. Dominica is also home to the world's second largest boiling lake, tropical rainforests, national parks and also played host to the filming of Pirates of the Caribbean.

"Discover Dominica continues to promote Staycation as a way to get increased business for the sector in the summer months. Promotions for Staycation started in 2012, and for 2020 we saw the greatest participation. At the end of 2020, there were over 700 bookings for accommodations and over 900 persons participating in tours. This was a great source of revenue for our local tourism service providers during a time when the traditional tourist [was] unable to travel," said Colin Piper, the Director of Tourism at Discover Dominica.

This year, nine properties will contribute to activities, including the popular Citizenship by Investment (CBI) hotels: Secret Bay, Jungle Bay and the Cabrits Kempinski. The three hotels have been vital to establishing Dominica as an eco-luxury destination in recent years. Furthermore, the properties also operate under Dominica's CBI branch, enabling visitors to make the island their permanent home once investing in its real estate arm.

The Caribbean has always been a top destination amongst American travellers. Those who aspire to escape their current situation can rest assured that Dominica has been classified as a low-risk country by the Centre for Disease Control. Better yet, for vaccinated Americans, Dominica has recently relaxed restrictions meaning that travellers no longer are required to take a test on arrival.

Over the last year, high net-worth Americans have increasingly flocked to Dominica as enquiries for second citizenship have soared. The real estate route under Dominica's CBI Programme has particularly witnessed growth in interest. For example, the popular Secret Bay resort recorded a 66 percent increase in enquiries from American seeking second citizenship.

Those who apply to become citizens of Dominica through investment gain access to a wealth of opportunities, such as visa-free travel to over 140 countries and territories and alternative business prospects. Furthermore, new citizens obtain a lifelong second home in a stable democracy that has efficiently managed the virus, recording zero deaths, despite having fewer resources than other highly developed nations.

