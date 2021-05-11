Dominica's Tranquility Beach Donates to Local Library Symbolising Importance of Community Efforts

LONDON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/-- The staff and management of Dominica's highly anticipated Tranquillity Beach resort have recently donated an HP computer and a year's subscription to a local library. The move hopes to contribute to the continued enhancement of the library with the computer utilised to help youth with homework and improving computer skills. It also reiterates the community ethos that the island is committed to, demonstrating the importance of collective effort.

Operating under the Hilton Curio collection, Tranquility Beach is an upcoming luxury eco-resort, scheduled to open towards the end of 2022, comprising two- and three-bedroom villas and condo suites. Once completed, the property will feature a range of amenities, including a spa, meeting and event spaces, a restaurant, a state-of-the-art gym and access to two secluded beaches. Like much of the resorts on the island, Tranquillity Beach aims to be environmentally sensitive while also contributing to the nation's economy by creating up to 300 permanent jobs.

In recent years, Dominica has become a top travel destination for eco-conscious travellers. With an ethos rooted in sustainability and resiliency, the island champions practices that reflect the same values, most importantly, this means constructing the resort to prioritise the natural environment.

Ian Edwards, the proprietor of Tranquility Beach, highlighted this in an interview with Newsweek: "Dominica distinguishes itself as a spectacular eco-tourism destination, one full of adventure and discovery. This is key to reviving the hospitality industry, because in Dominica, you can remain safe whilst also living new and exciting experiences."

"Adventure tourism stimulates many entrepreneurial and grassroots cottage industries in areas relating to accommodation, food and beverage services, excursions and tours, agriculture, and more, creating employment and bringing in foreign exchange," he noted.

The resort will operate under Dominica's Citizenship by Investment Programme, allowing wealthy investors to purchase shares in exchange for citizenship. The Programme, established in 1993, has been vital to diversifying the island's economy through foreign direct investment. Funds generated under the initiative are channelled back into the nation's socio-economic development, supporting areas like healthcare, education and Dominica's quest to become the world's first climate-resilient nation.

For investors who choose to become citizens under Dominica's programme, a wealth of benefits are unlocked, including increased travel freedom to over 140 countries and territories, alternative business prospects and the ability to pass citizenship down for generations to come. Lastly, they can rest assured that they are part of a greater community committed to both people and land.

