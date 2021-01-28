Dominion Aesthetic Technologies Closes $23.7 Million Series B Financing to Accelerate the Commercialization of EON

HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Aesthetic Technologies, developers of EON - the touchless, intelligent body contouring device - has successfully closed Series B financing, raising a total of $23.7 million. Dominion Aesthetic Technologies' CEO, Cooper Collins, led the Series B round with support from Houston's top biotechnology and medical device investors, including MagnaSci Ventures, McNair Interests Ltd, Morton Cohn Investments. Series B funding will accelerate the manufacturing and commercialization of EON as the leading innovator in the field of aesthetics.

Dominion Aesthetic Technologies' Chief Financial Officer, Gerry Sheridan, commented, "We appreciate the confidence our investors have shown in the company with our Series B round closing oversubscribed, which will allow us to focus on the manufacturing and commercialization of EON at an exciting and pivotal time in the company's development."

The closing of this Series B round ushers in a new era for Dominion Aesthetic Technologies, as the company completed relocation from San Antonio to its Houston headquarters this month. The new corporate office, located within 5 minutes of the Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport, is in a Qualified Opportunity Zone. The new EON Demonstration Training Center will facilitate practitioners' opportunities to experience EON first-hand and develop their practical expertise as Dominion Aesthetic Technologies launches the device throughout 2021.

CEO of Dominion Aesthetic Technologies, Cooper Collins, stated, "There are very few opportunities to grow a company this rapidly, and this is clearly due to our innovative product and solid network base. None of this would be possible without our world-class investors and our experienced commercialization team."

EON is an FDA-cleared 1064 nm robotic laser device used for touchless, external non-invasive lipolysis of the abdomen. As no part of the device directly touches the patient, it is unique in its class. There are no disposables or treatment applicators as seen in other body contouring devices. EON's treatment head combines a laser, which heats adipose tissue to induce apoptosis, with a jet-inspired impingement cooling system that protects the skin and provides patient comfort. The microprocessor-controlled articulated robotic arm delivers consistent applications of laser energy over the designated treatment area. EON delivers superior fat reduction results of the full abdomen in 60 minutes without the need for post-procedure massages.

Practitioners that wish to join EON's growing priority waitlist can schedule a virtual or live demonstration at www.eonlaser.com or contact the team at [email protected].

ABOUT DOMINION AESTHETIC TECHNOLOGIES - Dominion Aesthetic Technologies is a Houston based medical device company and EON developer. For more information on Dominion Aesthetic Technologies, please visit www.dominionaesthetic.com or explore more about EON by visiting www.eonlaser.com.

