DOMINION DIAGNOSTICS Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Diagnostics, a leading national medical laboratory specializing in urine drug monitoring solutions is proud to announce that it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® in 2024.

With 90% of employees affirming that it's a great place to work, Dominion Diagnostics stands 33 points above the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, Certification and official recognition are earned through real-time feedback of employees on company culture by measuring the level of trust in their organization and the consistency of the employee experience.

"Achieving the Great Place to Work® certification is a tremendous honor for us. It reflects our unwavering dedication to our team's growth and well-being, and I couldn't be more proud of the culture we've built together. This certification affirms our belief that a supportive, engaging, and collaborative workplace leads to innovative solutions for the challenges we face in healthcare."

– Bob Garvey, CEO of Dominion Diagnostics

The Great Place to Work Certification™ is based on results of the Trust Index™ survey administered by the Great Place to Work Institute, and it underscores Dominion Diagnostics' dedication to transparency, fairness, and respect across all levels. A summary of the scores can be found on the Dominion Diagnostics Certified Company Profile, with expanded highlights including:

90% of employees believe management sets clear expectations .

of employees believe . 90% believe that our customers rate the service we deliver as "excellent".

believe that our customers 92% feel proud to tell others they work here .

feel . 95% state that they feel that they are treated fairly regardless of race, gender or sexual orientation .

state that they feel that they are . 95% state that they are able to take time off from work when they think it's necessary.

About Dominion Diagnostics

Dominion Diagnostics is a leading, certified, and accredited national medical laboratory that provides urine drug monitoring solutions and actionable clinical information to improve patient care and treatment outcomes in the treatment of Substance Use Disorder and chronic Pain Management.

Dominion Diagnostics helps healthcare providers make better informed treatment decisions and improve patient outcomes through responsible, medically necessary monitoring programs. Entrusted by customers across the United States, Dominion Diagnostics understands unique patient needs, support practice regulatory compliance, and is committed to improving healthcare through trusted diagnostics and actionable clinical information.

Over the last ten years, Dominion Diagnostics has consistently been honored for its commitment to employee welfare and excellence. This includes being recognized seven times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island by Providence Business News and Best Companies Group, as well as receiving the Worksite Health Award from Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island for nine straight years. These awards commend Dominion's exceptional health and wellness programs, underscoring its leadership in fostering a healthy and vibrant workplace culture.

Learn more at DominionDiagnostics.com or on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter/X, and YouTube.

