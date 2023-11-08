Dominion DMS announces integration with Auto Pro Solutions

News provided by

Dominion DMS

08 Nov, 2023, 13:22 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion DMS announces integration with Auto Pro Solutions.

Auto Pro Solutions, LLC is a leading provider of innovative solutions for the automotive industry. With a focus on streamlining operations and enhancing customer experience, Auto Pro Solutions offers a range of features that are designed to help automotive businesses thrive.

"The integration between Dominion DMS and Auto Pro Solutions has allowed my team to quickly enter the details that they need without jumping to multiple screens and eliminating double entries. We are able to maximize productivity and eliminate longer wait times for our customers." - Megan Hassel, Service Manager, Browns Elkader.

APS offers a comprehensive suite of software solutions tailored to the specific needs of automotive businesses.

Product Offerings:

  • Service Scheduling/Appointment Management ("Scheduler". The Scheduler allows automotive businesses to efficiently schedule service appointments for customers, manage technician schedules, and track service history. It helps businesses streamline their service operations and improve customer satisfaction.
    Manufacturer Maintenance/Service Menus (maintenance menus per Manufacturer specifications).
  • Multi-Point Inspection.
  • Labor and Parts Estimator.
  • Used Vehicle Inspection.
  • Data reporting for "work needed" but not sold at the last appointment.

Customization and Integration:
APS understands that each automotive business has unique requirements. Therefore, APS offers customization services to tailor their software solutions to meet specific business needs. APS also provides integration capabilities to seamlessly integrate APS software with existing systems, such as accounting software or third-party applications.

Benefits for Automotive Businesses:
By utilizing the software solutions provided by APS, automotive businesses can experience several benefits. These include a) improved operational efficiency, b) enhanced customer relationship management, c) increased sales and revenue, d)optimized service scheduling, e) and effective marketing campaigns.

Customer Support and Training:
APS is committed to providing excellent customer support and training to ensure all clients can effectively utilize their software solutions. APS offers comprehensive web training programs and dedicated support channels to assist customers in maximizing the value of their software investment

"Our partnership is built on trust, transparency, and a shared vision for the future. Together, we can leverage our unique strengths and resources to drive innovation, create value, and deliver exceptional results. Our collaboration is not just about achieving short-term objectives; it is about building a foundation for long-term success. We believe that by working together, we can accomplish far more than we could ever achieve alone." - Dan Powell, Chief Financial Officer, Auto Pro Solutions.

Dominion's unique new pricing structure, including an unheard-of $0 initial and monthly fee for VUE Core DMS, and partnering with industry leaders in the automotive field gives dealers the freedom and flexibility to create the custom software solution their business needs.

"Dominion prides itself on being a leader in the industry and bringing new and innovative ways to benefit our dealer partners. Saving the dealers an average of $6,500 monthly, per rooftop while working with companies like Auto Pro Solutions gives our dealers the solutions they need and want." - Arlene Clements, VP of Business Development, Dominion DMS.

This announcement is another reason for dealers to reconsider their current DMS relationship and consider what VUE DMS can offer. To learn more about Dominion DMS and its VUE DMS platform, visit DominionDMS.com.

About Dominion DMS:
Dominion DMS partners with franchised automotive dealers to offer modern solutions in an ever-evolving landscape. VUE by Dominion DMS is a cloud-native dealer management system that gives dealers the digital security, flexibility, and efficiency to meet today's rapidly changing market. VUE enables dealers to deliver seamless customer interactions, reduce costs and protect their business. Through its robust suite of certified SecureVUE APIs, VUE provides technology partners with the access and workflows they need to satisfy our common customers, the dealers. Consider Dominion DMS today. For more information, visit our website, and like us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Auto Pro Solutions, LLC:
Auto Pro Solutions, LLC is a leading provider of automotive solutions for businesses and individuals. With a strong focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, we strive to deliver high-quality products and services that meet the unique needs of our clients. At Auto Pro Solutions, we understand the challenges faced by automotive businesses in today's competitive market. Our comprehensive suite of solutions is designed to streamline operations, increase efficiency, and drive growth.

Our flagship product, Autosked Pro Manager, is a state-of-the-art dealership management system that offers a wide range of features to simplify day-to-day operations. From inventory management and sales tracking to customer relationship management and financial reporting, Auto Pro Manager provides all the tools you need to run your business smoothly. At Auto Pro Solutions, we pride ourselves on our commitment to excellence. Our team of experienced professionals works closely with each client to understand their unique needs and provide customized solutions that deliver real results. We are dedicated to staying at the forefront of industry trends and technologies, ensuring that our clients always have access to the latest tools and innovations.

With a proven track record of success and a strong reputation in the industry, Auto Pro Solutions is the trusted choice for automotive businesses looking to optimize their operations and achieve long-term success. Contact us today to learn more about how we can help your business thrive.

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Scott Smith
Product & Content Marketing Manager
Dominion DMS
[email protected]

SOURCE Dominion DMS

Also from this source

Dominion DMS announces integration with ScanIt Parts

Dominion DMS announces integration with ScanIt Parts

Dominion DMS announces integration with ScanIt Parts that allows for the integration of state-of-the-art wireless technology with barcode scanning...
Dominion DMS announces integration with Armatus Dealer Uplift.

Dominion DMS announces integration with Armatus Dealer Uplift.

Dominion DMS announces integration with Armatus Dealer Uplift which helps dealers increase their annual warranty parts gross profits. Armatus works...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.