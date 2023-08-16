Dominion DMS announces integration with Customer Research Inc.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion DMS announces integration with Customer Research Inc. 

Customer Research, Inc. (CRI) has provided leading customer satisfaction measurement, customer loyalty, market research, and contact center solutions since 1967.

"The integration between Dominion DMS and Customer Research allows my team to work in one location without jumping on multiple screens and re-entering information. This saves us time and money and enables us to be more productive and efficient." - Russell Street - GM - Columbus Nissan.

Customer Research Inc.'s CSI programs will provide your business with detailed information, quality marketing materials, and extensive management tools to retain customers and generate more referrals. This integration, along with Dominion's $0 Core DMS is perfect for dealers to get a robust, easy-to-use DMS that is customizable to their needs.

"We've worked with every major DMS provider since the late 1990s and our experience and relationship with Dominion DMS has been top-notch!" -Dusty Dunkle, President, Customer Research, Inc.

With deep roots in the automotive industry, CRI now works closely with businesses of all sizes in all sectors. What began as purely a CSI measurement service has evolved into a robust solution that pushes out customer feedback through reviews that enhance online reputation. CRI has moved seamlessly from the forefront of customer satisfaction indexing to the forefront of the online reputation space. CRI offers an array of marketing services designed to drive revenue - from mining customer data to pure conquest, coupling contact center services with effective multi-channel communication.

"The ability to integrate our vendor partners seamlessly with VUE gives dealers the edge on productivity and efficiency." - Arlene Clements, VP of Business Development, Dominion DMS.

This announcement is another reason dealers should reconsider their current DMS relationship and consider what VUE DMS can offer. To learn more about Dominion DMS and its VUE DMS platform, visit DominionDMS.com.

About Dominion DMS:
Dominion DMS partners with franchised automotive dealers to offer modern solutions in an ever-evolving landscape. VUE by Dominion DMS is a cloud-native dealer management system that gives dealers the digital security, flexibility, and efficiency to meet today's rapidly changing market. VUE enables dealers to deliver seamless customer interactions, reduce costs and protect their business. Through its robust suite of certified SecureVUE APIs, VUE provides technology partners with the access and workflows they need to satisfy our common customers, the dealers. Consider Dominion DMS today. For more information, visit our website, and like us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Customer Research, Inc. (CRI)
The first CRI auto dealership clients were established in 1967. Today, CRI provides the US automotive industry with leading BDC contact center services, CSI measurement, and reputation enhancement solutions.

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Scott Smith
Product & Content Marketing Manager
Dominion DMS
[email protected]

