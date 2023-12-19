Dominion DMS announces integration with Scan Solutions

Dominion DMS

19 Dec, 2023

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion DMS announces integration with Scan Solutions.

Scan Solutions, LLC was founded in Richmond, VA, in 2005 to provide affordable barcode scanning and inventory control solutions. Over the years, they have grown into an Industry-leading software company with customers located in all 50 states. Their goal is to streamline day-to-day operations to give our customers confidence in managing their inventory! The integration with VUE by Dominion DMS allows dealers to gain efficiency and streamline their processes.

"Dominion DMS is a great system! It is very easy to integrate with which helps our customers maximize efficiency!" - Tyler Hazelwood, Director of Sales & Marketing, Scan Solutions.

Scan Solutions offers PartsWizard which is a scanning solution designed to increase your efficiency and confidence in managing your inventory. Some of these key features are:

  • LIVE POSTING.
  • Handheld Android Scanners.
  • SOR Labels for each customer order.
  • Inventory Management.
  • Offered in Silver, Gold, and Platinum packaging.

"Every dealer knows that efficiency is key to day-to-day operations. The seamless integration with Scan Solutions into VUE by Dominion DMS allows my team to maximize efficiency and productivity. This is a win for our dealership!" - Jeff Hogue, Parts Manager, Stuart Powell Ford Mazda.

VehicleWizard is a web-based multi-faceted system to increase your efficiency in inventory management, labeling, and locating your vehicles. This includes:

  • LIVE POSTING.
  • Web-based reporting.
  • Android scanners or mobile applications for iOS and Android.
  • GPS Locating.
  • Stock tags and key fob printers.
  • Offered in Lite, Plus, and Pro packaging.

"Having solutions for dealerships that maximize their productivity and efficiency is something that Dominion DMS takes very seriously. It is this commitment that drives us to partner with other industry leaders and help dealers succeed."  - Arlene Clements, VP of Business Development, Dominion DMS.

This announcement is another reason for dealers to reconsider their current DMS relationship and consider what VUE DMS can offer. To learn more about Dominion DMS and its VUE DMS platform, visit DominionDMS.com.

About Dominion DMS:
Dominion DMS partners with franchised automotive dealers to offer modern solutions in an ever-evolving landscape. VUE by Dominion DMS is a cloud-native dealer management system that gives dealers the digital security, flexibility, and efficiency to meet today's rapidly changing market. VUE enables dealers to deliver seamless customer interactions, reduce costs, and protect their business. Through its robust suite of certified SecureVUE APIs, VUE provides technology partners with the access and workflows they need to satisfy our common customers, the dealers. Consider Dominion DMS today. For more information, visit our website, and like us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Scan Solutions:
Scan Solutions, LLC was founded in Richmond, VA in 2005 to provide affordable barcode scanning and inventory control solutions. Over the years we have grown into an Industry-leading software company with customers located in ALL 50 STATES. Our goal is to streamline day-to-day operations to give our customers confidence in managing their inventory!

